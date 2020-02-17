Victoria Fuller Issues Powerful Apology for White Lives Matter Scandal

Despite her looks and appearing on The Bachelor, Victoria Fuller lost her COSMO cover over her appalling "white lives matter" scandal.

Now, she has issued a much more formal apology and, this time, she's not making any excuses.

Victoria Fuller modeled while wearing a blue hat that sported a "White Lives Matter" slogan.

She is a professional model.

The hate was part of a fish conservation campaign. The slogan was presumably selected to shock people into paying attention.

However, because she wore a white supremacist slogan, Victoria has been facing professional fallout.

Now, Victoria Fuller is using the infamous Notes app -- favored for celebrity apologies -- to pour out her heart to disappointed fans.

"I would like to sincerely apologize for my involvement with We Love Marlins,” her message begins.

“My intention was only to support an endangered species," she explains.

But while she offers an explanation, Victoria makes it clear that she's not making any excuses.

"I want to say that I unequivocally reject the beliefs of the white lives matter movement," Victoria affirms.

She adds: "or any propaganda that supports racism of any kind."

Like the other racist slogan, "all lives matter," white lives matter is said as a counterpoint to the Black Lives Matter movement.

One can check Google's history -- no one was searching any of these phrases until BLM came into being.

"I would like to specifically apologize to people of color that are affected by racism daily," Victoria emphasizes.

"It was never my intention to add fuel to the racial fire in this country," she adds.

The idea that, even for a moment, a white supremacist could find comfort in the image of her wearing that hat haunts her.

Context is important, but photos are taken out of context every single day.

"This has truly been an educational moment for me," Victoria shares.

She continues: "and I hope to be a voice against racism moving forward."

"I hope I can be shown grace," Victoria concludes, "as I navigate through this process."

Though Victoria was not the "victim" in this situation, learning that you effed up can be a grueling process -- especially when you're famous.

What is important is that Victoria has publicly acknowledged that she should not have posed for that modeling campaign.

Some may ask why -- what the harm could be in wearing a racist slogan if the intentions are not racial.

As we explained, context only goes so far in a world where anyone can take any image out of context on the internet.

If somebody does a photoshoot in a swastika but explains that they're trying to reclaim it for their faith, for example, they too would get backlash.

Some members of the Bachelor Nation -- fans of a show that has produced 24 white Bachelors and only one black Bachelorette -- didn't see the harm.

There were people on social media who openly asked why "White Lives Matter" or "All Lives Matter" are racist but "Black Lives Matter" is not.

First of all, racism refers to power dynamics and systemic imbalances targeted against a minority.

A white person can exprerience racial discrimination in certain contexts within the US, but for racism, we would have to travel to another country.

More importantly, as we mentioned, ALM and the even-worse WLM were invented to try to drown out BLM or to make BLM look unreasonable.

Black Lives Matter exists to protest against the ongoing crisis of black people being murdered by police without justice or repercussion.

Because it is black lives that are being lost, society needs to be reminded that black lives, specifically, have value.

In contrast, white people have been in charge of the US for centuries. The value of our lives is not in question or endangered.