Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge BARRED from TV Work by Bravo!!

It's the end of an era in Orange County. After 14 years, Vicki is no longer part of the show. After 12 years, neither is Tamra, though she may return.

Despite talk of Vicki getting a spinoff, right now, neither of them can work in reality TV -- thanks to Bravo's ironclad contracts.

RadarOnline reports that Housewives fans shouldn't expect to see the OG or Tamra pop up on any new shows -- not any time soon.

"Vicki and Tamra have a one-year non-compete clause in their contracts," an insider reveals.

According to the source, "they will have to get special permission to film any other television shows."

The insider details that this reality TV ban will be in full effect "for the next year."

Vicki Gunvalson had openly vowed -- at Bravocon, no less -- that she would not return (again) as anything but a Full Housewife.

When Bravo tried to entice her with a return as a mere "Friend" of the Housewives, Vicki turned it down.

She gave fourteen years of her life to the show.

But it's always possible that she could return one day -- particularly if Season 15's ratings show that fans aren't engaged without her.

Tamra Judge's initial reaction to her insulting three-episode "Friend" role offer was to turn it down and unfollow everyone associated with the show.

Since then, she has mellowed a bit, even video-chatting with Andy Cohen and appearing to be in good spirits.

She may have good reason to, because Andy promises (or threatens?) that fans haven't seen the last of Tamra.

That could mean a couple of things.

It may be that Andy is just hopeful that there will be an opening for Tamra to rejoin the cast some time in the future.

Right now, they want to shake things up and move to new storylines that don't involve the same old feuds over and over again.

(That is where Braunwyn comes in -- she's a mom, she talks about threesomes, she flashes the camera, all without spreading "train" rumors)

So maybe Tamra can come back after a period of time. At the very least, she and Vicki could return for Bravocon.

Now, we know that Vicki -- in addition to running her finance business as always -- has a podcast.

That does not "compete" with a reality show, though she may want to be careful when it comes to gray areas -- like YouTube.

Tamra joked that she "has" to renew her real estate license since she's no longer a reality star.

To explain, she has to renew it every few years, so she would be doing this anyway.

Shannon and Vicki have left an indelible mark upon the world of reality television.

Their words and actions have launched memes -- memes understood and shared by people who don't even know the source material.

Departing from The Real Housewives of Orange County doesn't mean that it's forever.

Even if they never appear on the show again, they could always appear on TV in some other format. Just, well, not this year.

In the mean time, we are so curious to see what Season 15 is going to look like.

If reports are to be believed, Braunwyn Windham-Burke will be the unofficial "star" of the season, giving it a wildly different tone.

Kelly will need to find new and hopefully non-violent storylines now that Vicki and Tamra are gone.

And Shannon, the Una Amiga, will have to adjust how she interacts with the group.