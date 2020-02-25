Tori Spelling: My Kids Are Being Bullied Because We're Poor!

Well, we think it's safe to say this is not a problem that Tori Spelling ever believed she would encounter.

After all, growing up fabulously wealthy as the daughter of one of Hollywood's best-known producers, then launching a lucrative acting career while still in your teens doesn't really prepare you for an adulthood of financial problems and the feeling of powerlessness they can bring.

But believe it or not, Tori and husband Dean McDermott have been broke for several years now.

Their money problems first came to light when Spelling and McDermott started getting sued by creditors back in 2016

When the 90210 reboot was announced last year, it looked as though Tori might be able to get her head above water, but her flirtation with solvency was short-lived, as the show was not picked up for a second season.

As anyone who's ever experienced poverty knows, the effects are far-reaching, and it's often children who experience them most accutely.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Tori revealed this week that her kids are being bullied at school, and the perpetrators are going unpunished simply because their parents have more money to donate to the school.

On Monday, Tori posted the above throwback pic of her daughter Stella, now 11, and son Liam, now 12.

She captioned the image with a lengthy description of the bullying her children have endured and the lack of a response from the adults in charge of protecting them at school.

"Between her last year at her elementary school or the 1st year at her middle school this human has endured enough bullying for a lifetime," Tori wrote of Stella.

"We were told she is acting like ‘[p]atient zero' and ‘she’s playing the victim’ [and] ‘we are talking to the parents of that said bully’ and ‘he is trying to change.’ He never did!" Spelling added.

"Never any consequences for his actions towards my daughter and other kids."

It was then that Tori offered what she feels is the likeliest explanation for this inactivity on the part of school officials.

"This child’s parents are on the board of the school. They give a lot of money to this school," she wrote.

"Financially, we aren’t able to. So, they won."

Spelling says her daughter was eventually forced to change schools, and while the bullying continued, the response from the authorities improved:

"This time, my daughter was bullied so bad (including comments about her weight and sexual things he said that my daughter didn’t even know about)," she wrote.

"This school did the right thing and expelled the boy but the damage had been done."

Sadly, her son has not been as lucky in finding support in the same school:

"He was bullied to the point that he developed severe emotional based headaches and stomach aches," wrote Tori. "

This school (who did help with Stella’s situation) did not help with [his]. He continued to be bullied so bad we had to leave."

"Was hesitant to post this [because] as celebs we are sometimes judged for having problems others have."

She concluded her post with the hashtag "#worriedmama."

Spelling is likely correct in her assertion that celebrities often don't receive much in the way of sympathy on social media, as they're viewed as privileged figures who rarely experience anything in the way of real problems.

But surely, Tori's children are not deserving of such poor treatment.

And if she can use her celebrity to spread the word about these injustices, than it's her motherly duty to do exactly that.