Thomas Markle Slams Meghan: How Dare You Speak to the Queen That Way!

It's been over a month since the world learned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Over the course of the past week, the situation has come into greater focus, with the couple revealing the schedule and terms of their departure.

We now know that Harry and Meghan will retire from royal life on March 31.

As of April 1, the Sussexes will no longer use their royal titles on a day-to-day basis, and they'll be responsible for their own finances.

Obviously, putting food on the table won't be quite as challenging for them as it is for most private citizens.

In fact, Harry is officially teaming up with Goldman Sachs, and while the exact nature of this powerhouse partnership is unclear, you can bet it'll be wildly lucrative for both parties.

But it's not all good news on the financial front.

Already, one potential revenue stream has dried up, as the Queen has banned Harry and Meghan from using the Sussex Royal name in their branding efforts.

The move could cost the couple millions, but royal experts say it was necessary in order for the royal family to maintain control of its own image.

"By ruling against their use of the Sussex Royal brand, she drew the line on exploiting their royal connection for profit," says royal historian Sally Bedell Smith.

Harry and Meghan acknowledged and accepted the decision, but they also threw a little shade in the official statement they issued last week.

“The trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed,” the statement read.

“While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.”

That bit about the word not being under the Queen's jurisdiction?

Yeah, that's as close as the royals come to trash talk.

If you ask us, Harry and Meghan kept the whole thing pretty respectful and professional, but apparently, Meghan's awful father, Thomas Markle, thought their comments were beyond the ple.

“I’m very upset with Meghan and Harry right now,” Thomas recently told TMZ.

“I don’t think they have a right to use the word ‘royal.’ I don’t think they have a right to speak to the queen the way they’re talking to her," he ranted.

"I think it’s an insult to the queen and to the British people.”

It's important to remember that this is the guy who sold Meghan's letters to a tabloid, faked a heart attack to get out of the royal wedding, and has generally been behaving like the some sort abysmal garbage monster from the moment his daughter gained international fame.

But for the right price, he'll sit there and attack her lack of morality all day.

What a guy.

“My daughter dumped me one day before she got married,” he continued.

“She dumped my family, she’s dumped Doria’s family, she’s dumped every family, and now she’s dumping the British family.”

Well, that's not really what happened at all, but the irony of Thomas' comments is that every time he opens his mouth, he confirms that Meghan would have been 100 percent right to kick his ass to the curb.