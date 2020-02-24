The Walking Dead Returns! With a Totally Insane Sex Scene!

The Walking Dead is back, folks.

And more shocking than ever.

Having been off the air for three months, the series gave fans plenty of time to wonder how the heck Carol, Daryl and the rest of the gang would escape from a cave full of walkers.

In television time, though, no time at all had passed -- and our heroes and heroines looked just as screwed as we left them at the beginning of Sunday night's intense premiere.

For the most part, this return chronicled Carol, Daryl, Connie, Kelly, Magna, Aaron and Jerry as they -- or, most of them, at least -- made their much-anticipated escape.

Right away, Magna was peeved at Carol for getting them into this mess, considering she was the one who ran into the cave after Alpha, desperate for revenge.

Daryl, for his part, wasn't too thrilled with this development either, begging Carol to let him be a sounding board for her problems before she got more people hurt with her wild and reckless behavior.

"I don't wanna just kill Alpha, I want to hurt her. I want her to beg for forgiveness, then I want to kill," Carol told him in response.

This being said, Daryl knew Carol would be able to talk him off the ledge and he hoped he could do the same for her.

After leaping across the zombie-filled ravine on a multitude rocks, the group found a narrow tunnel up that sort of resembled a human colon.

And then, in the 2020 premiere's craziest moment, they all crawled their way through it... with walkers on their tail.

At one point, Jerry got stuck and zombies were biting at his feet (YIKES!) as he hyperventilated and threw off his supplies and eventually wiggled his way out.

The tunnel came out directly above the pit of the undead, leading them to a mine shaft with old, unexploded dynamite inside of it.

As Kelly made her way out of the shaft and into the sunlight, Carol grabbed a stick of dynamite and ran back for the horde.

While Daryl saved her from falling into said pit, he couldn't prevent her from making one last go at the dynamite, which exploded below them after she dropped it.

In the end, Daryl, Carol, Jerry, Aaron and Kelly all made it out of the tunnel... Magna and Connie weren't as fortunate. The ground collapsed from above, trapping them inside.

Are they still alive?

Probably, because we never actually saw them die.

Daryl, meanwhile, said he was gonna find a new way into the cave system, breaking away from the group to look for Magna and Connie.

Elsewhere, Alpha was off in her neck in the woods -- and the Whisperer leader realized she has a spy in her camp.

While she sent Gamma to let the "eyes around the border" know they failed their leader, Negan noticed how squirrelly number-three has been acting and told Alpha she's the one to really keep an eye on.

Alpha didn't like such a butt-in, holding a knife to Negan's crotch in response.

But also heeding his adviice.

Later, after sicking Beta on Gamma, Alpha brought Negan to a field and told him to strip.

He obeyed and turned around and there was Alpha, also naked -- with her skin mask still on.

"You're a crass man, I reckon you might appreciate a crass reward," she said to him, before telling him how much "courage" it took to share his concerns about Gamma.

The two proceeded to totally get it on, all while Alpha rocked someone else's dead, decaying flesh on her face.

How romantic, right?!?

Other questions that come to mind in light of this gross stunner:

Will these two become the ultimate power couple? Will Negan eventually turn on her? And what will happen to Gamma if Beta finds her?!?