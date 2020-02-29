The Bachelorette 2020: Revealed! Random!!

We interrupt our usual stream of The Bachelor spoilers to bring readers a rather impressing Bachelorette spoiler.

And that Bachelorette spoiler is this:

WE KNOW WHO IS GOING TO BE THE NEXT BACHELORETTE!

This topic of conversation and consternation has been floating a hot topic around the Internet for days now.

With Peter Weber's controversial season of The Bachelor winding down, fans are understandably curious which woman will step in to carry the torch for the ABC franchise going forward.

As always, producers have no shortage of polarizing options.

Could it be Hannah Brown (above, top), returning for a historic second run?

Or year's most villainous, notorious hopeful, Victoria Fuller (above)?

Or Kelsey Weier (below), who advanced to the hometown episode of The Bachelor this year but was then sent packing?

According to the most reliable Bachelor and Bachelorette source out there, the answer to these questions are no, no and no.

And the answer to who will actually be the Bachelorette in 2020?

It's none other than Clare Crawley!!!!

In other words ... huh?!

Tweeted the one and only Reality Steve on Saturday morning:

(BACHELORETTE SPOILER): Monday morning on GMA, Clare Crawley will be named the “Bachelorette.”

As a refresher, she finsished 2nd on Juan Pablo’s season, was on BIP 1 & 2, and was recently on Winter Games.

Refer back to my thoughts Thursday as to why I could see this decision.

As outlined by Steve above, Crawley nearly became the fiancee of Juan Pablo during his run as The Bachelor.

She was then a popular contestant on Bachelor in Paradise and even got engaged to a fellow reality star in 2017.

He describes Clare as "passionate, emotional" and one who "falls hard."

In other words, perfect for The Bachelorette.

And yet: assuming Clare is the selection, this will buck a long-running tradition for the franchise in many ways.

With some notable exceptions, an anchor from the most reason season of The Bachelor(ette) gets the nod.

Despite this seemingly being a reason to doubt Reality Steve, let's be serious here: The guy is rarely wrong.

When you want Bachelor spoilers or Bachelorette spoilers, this is the person to turn to, it's as simple as that.

Heck, he even alleges on Twitter to know the ages of 14 of the men who will be pursuing Clare this year (28, 28, 25, 23, 28, 30, 40, 28, 31, 33, 26, 26, 28, and 28) and says filming will begin March 13.

She will likely meet five of her suitors on the March 10 Bachelor finale.

Prior to this reveal, it had been rumored that Beast Mode Hannah Brown would run it back as The Bachelorette...

... until she and ABC clashed over her salary.

The aforementioned Kelsey Weier, Tia Booth and Tayshia Adams were also under serious consideration.

Ultimately, it was Crawley who got the nod.

As previously cited, she was the runner-up on Juan Pablo's Bachelor season, then actually got engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard during The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All special.

That couple split about two years ago.

"It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship," Clare and Benoit (above) said at the time.

“We understand A lot of you have been asking about our relationship since the show, and we wanted to thank you all for the love and respect as we navigated it in real life off camera."

"We think the world of eachother, and we were both hoping we could make this work."

Crawley concluded:

"I’m sorry that this may not be what you want to hear, but it’s our truth."

"Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance."

"Please respect our privacy as well, as with the end of any relationship, it is never easy. Thank you for your understanding and love while we have shared our vulnerability with the world."

So there you (almost definitely) have it.

Clare Crawley - who is 38 years old, or ancient by ABC standards - will be the next Bachelorette here in 2020.

She is at the same time well known to Bachelor Nation, but someone who most haven't talked about in awhile.

The only question that now remains, therefore, is this: Will you be watching her journey along with us?