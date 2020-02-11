The Bachelor Spoilers: Peter's Fiancee Allegedly Revealed ... and You're Not Gonna Believe This

by at .  Updated at .

We have to be straight with you. Real talk time, Bachelor Nation:

This has not been an especially great season of the ABC show.

Peter Weber on the Couch

Peter Weber himself has admitted that that he kind of sucks, while fans across the nation have lamented the show's extreme focus on drama and contestant cattiness all winter long.

But maybe, you guys, just maybe... these frustrating past few weeks have all been leading up to the greatest twist in Bachelor history.

And we don't say that lightly.

Peter Weber: What Should I Do?

We hope you're sitting down before reading this. Good? Okay. On Monday night, Peter narrowed the pool down to four:

Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett, Kelsey Weier, and Victoria Fuller will all be heading to Weber's hometown next.

It's sounding more and more plausible, however, that NONE of these women receive an engagement ring from him ...

Julie LaPlaca

... because he's already gotten down on one knee and PROPOSED TO A PRODUCER on this very program!

Her name is Julie LaPlaca (shown above) and Reddit users are convinced she has agreed to be Peter's wife.

On one hand, these alleged Bachelor spoilers seems positively ridiculous, wild, speculative and absurd.

Peter with Victoria

On the other, doesn't it make a lot of sense that a Bachelor star would get very close to employees on set?

Is this not a format in which a person is set up to fall in love with someone he only meets on this TV show?

Why would it be so crazy that he could meet, get to know and eventually for a staff member during filming?

A Good Bachelor Laugh

The Reddit thread pushing this theory points out that Weber’s own father posted a photo from New Years Eve of LaPlaca out to dinner on with the family in New York City.

We've gone ahead and published it below.

The thread also notes that LaPlaca has been tagged in photos while wearing Seattle Seahawks attire. Whatever it's worth, the 'Hawks are Weber’s favorite professional football team.

Peter Weber Hangs Out

There's also the very first snapshot posted above, which features LaPlaca cozying up to Weber and which was shared late last year by LaPlaca, who wrote as a caption at the time:

"1 more month til this bachelor takes off on the greatest flight of his life!"

We could be reading into that, but ...

Julie LaPlaca and the Webers

Rumors of Weber being engaged to LaPlaca have grown so strong online that the show actually commented on it.

Robert Mills - the network’s senior vice president of alternative series, specials & late-night programming - actually spoke to ET about what fans can expect from the upcoming finale.

He seemed aware of all the Julie LaPlaca talk, that's for sure.

Peter Weber as a Pilot

"I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer!” Mills said. “I don’t know how we’d ever top that!"

"But, it is crazy.”

Naturally, of course, it is a producer's job to build up the finale and to hype all possibilities, and to do their best to keep it going.

Peter and Hannah 4 Eva?

So one ought to take Mills' words with a grain of salt the size of Weber's erection the night he shagged Hannah Brown four times.

Still, you've got to be intrigued by this quote:

“What we’ve seen about the finale over the years is that the ‘finale’ is really on that night when the show goes live,” Mills added.

Peter the Pilot

“There’s a lot of craziness, it’s a roller coaster."

"But I would say that even now the roller coaster hasn’t ended, and it won’t end until after After the Final Rose.”

Wow. Even Chris Harrison would have to tip his hat to Mills for authoring that mysterious teaser, don't you think?

The Bachelor returns next week, and let's be honest here... how cool would it be if Weber got engaged to a producer!?

The Bachelor Spoilers: We Might Finally Know the Identity of Peter's Fiancee?! [UPDATED]
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

The Bachelor

The Bachelor Photos

Fighting with Victoria
Peter Weber Hangs Out
Peter Weber: What Should I Do?
Fun in Lima
Peter in Peru
Peter Weber as The Bachelor 24

The Bachelor Quotes

Thereâ€™s still a lot of growing to do in our relationship. We will not tie the knot until I am mentally and physically prepared as well as Matt.

Shayne Lamas

It was a fairytale proposal like Iâ€™ve always dreamed about. I forgot that there [were] cameras around. In that moment, it was just Matt and I and it was the most amazing moment of my entire life.

Shayne Lamas [on proposal by Matt Grant]

The Bachelor Videos

The Bachelor Week 7 Preview: The Weak Get Cut!
The Bachelor Week 7 Preview: The Weak Get Cut!
The Bachelor Week 5 Preview: She's a Dramatic B-tch!
The Bachelor Week 5 Preview: She's a Dramatic B-tch!
The Bachelor Week 4 Preview: Look Who's Back! Already!
The Bachelor Week 4 Preview: Look Who's Back! Already!