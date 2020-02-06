The Bachelor Recap: Totally Full(er) Of It?

ABC simply could not wait a full seven days to deliver more The Bachelor drama this week.

Taking an unusual step that has the Internet buzzing, the network aired a brand new episode of this franchise on Wednesday evening, as Peter and his remaining 10 suitors traveled to Santiago, Chile.

But only six women remained by the end of the emotional night.

Peter opened his adventure down south by exploring the city with (rumored fiancee) Hannah Ann.

As the date dragged on, Weberr learned that the 23-year old model had never been in love, which raised some concerns about whether she was truly prepared for a lifelong commitment.

He therefore decided to delve a little deeper at dinner that night, asking about Hannah Ann's goals and previous relationships.

How can she be sure she wants him if she's never experienced that kind of feeling before?

Hannah Ann said all the right things, but Peter then excused himself, wondering if they had “that deeper connection.”

After a few minutes, Hannah Ann tracked Weber down and declared through tears that she was falling in love with him. Peter gave her the rose because that's apparently all it takes to convince this guy.

Meanwhile, back at the hotel, the next two date cards arrived: a one-on-one with Victoria F., and a group date with the remaining contestants.

Mykenna grew distraught that she still hadn’t received along time with Peter, breaking down and threatened to leave.

However, by morning, she had chilled out and decided to go on the date after all.

As a result, Mykenna, Sydney, Natasha, Kelsey, Victoria P., Madison, Tammy and Kelley spent the day on a set with Peter, filming scenes from a fake telenovela.

It seemed to go smoothly, and kind of hilariously, with everyone heading into the evening portion of the date in a surprisingly good mood.

Naturally, things didn't stay this way, though, once Peter sat down with Victoria P. and voiced his concerns that she was “more secure and confident” in their relationship than he was.

At last, he confessed he just didn’t see her as his wife (ouch!) and walked her out.

Elsewhere, words were exchanged between Mykenna and Tammy because the latter was furious that the former had packed her bags before the group date... only to change her mind and stay.

Ultimately, the drama didn’t help either of them -- and Peter gave the group date rose to Madison.

Then things got really dramatic.

Because it was time for a date with Victoria Fuller, this time without someone she once slept with as the musical guest.

The paid spent the day out in the country, riding horses.

But the mood shifted when Victoria admitted she had been feeling in her head about the other women.

Peter, sensing she might not want to be there anymore, was completely “caught off guard," saying on camera:

“I thought we’d kind of gotten past this, but now it’s obvious that she’s struggling.

"It just scares the hell out of me that I don’t really know where her head’s at. … I can’t be all in and not have the girl 100 percent there with me.”

The two tried to get into things again at dinner, only for Victoria to storm off and open up to a producer.

“I don’t know what to say to him, because I don’t know why I’m like this,” she said. “I don’t think I’m ready … He’s here for marriage, and I don’t know, anymore, if I can do that.”

Victoria then returned to the table, Peter talked openly about how he's trying his best but getting nothing in return -- and then still gave her a rose.

“This, I feel like, is my first real sense of doubt,” he said. “It’s a two-way street, and she’s the first girl that I’ve really felt for that I’m not receiving that validation back from.”

The following night, the women were preparing to head into another rose ceremony when a surprise date card arrived:

A two-on-one with Mykenna and Tammy, asking them to meet Peter at the cocktail party before everyone else got there.

Weber pulled Tammy aside first, seeking clarity on what the heck was happening.

She told him that Mykenna wasn’t there for the right reasons (drink!), alleging she had been trying to “create hashtags for her brand” -- and that she had packed her bags before the group date.

When Peter brought these concerns to Mykenna, she confessed to having packed said bags after a rough week, but denied everything else, claiming Tammy was “twisting things.”

What did Peter do in response?

He chose to put his trust in Mykenna and send Tammy home.

However, Mykenna’s victory was short-lived: At the rose ceremony mere hours later, she, too, was sent home, along with Sydney.

So... there you have it.

How is Victoria Fuller still on the show?

Has any season ever been packed with more pointless drama?

And, of course, to whom will Peter propose?

Visit our section of The Bachelor spoilers to find out!