Teresa Giudice Blames Producers For Margaret Josephs Hair-Pulling Scandal!

As per usual, it was an intense season for the cast of Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Not only did Teresa Giudice tell estranged husband Joe that their marriage was effectively over, but she was also confronted about her involvement in the violent incident with Danielle Staub.

You know, the one in which Danielle attacked Margaret Josephs by pulleding her hair at a boutique.

Perhaps for the best, Teresa and Danielle are no longer friends due to the aftermath of the catfight.

And Teresa wants everyone to know that despite reports, she played no part in the classless act.

Giudice is said to be upset with producers for airing a clip that implied Teresa put her co-star up to this behavior.

TBH, I wish my life was a reality show so every time I made a mistake I could just blame it on a cameraman.

How dare you, Jeff!

But seriously folks, it's not just the production team Teresa has an issue with here.

"Danielle claiming that Teresa told her to pull Margaret's hair is the very thing that ended their friendship and Teresa feels like it all got taken the wrong way," a source recently spilled to Hollywood Life.

"She doesn't see them being friends ever again."

"She felt after the table flip and they moved past that, that they'd always be friends, but she really stands by the fact that the way Danielle is telling the story is not what happened."

And even though there is literal footage, Teresa is still sticking to her "truth." The source adds:

"She's aware there is footage and it's been seen by fans, but she feels the footage that came out and what actually happened are two different stories."

"She feels like she wasn't even paying attention to Danielle and their conversation about hair-pulling."

However, Teresa defended herself in the original clip by saying she was "drinking" and that "everything happened so fast."

Oh yeah, and by throwing that unforgettable tantrum that would have a 4-year-old beat.

So, was she too drunk to remember or just not paying attention?

Either way, she wasn't happy with how the producers made her look.

The insider close to the situation explained:

"She never thought it would turn into what it did. She honestly doesn't even remember it happening and feels set up and upset by production over this."

"Teresa would never physically assault anyone," the source continued. "Teresa finally saw what the other ladies have been saying about Danielle."

"It seems a lot of them do believe that it didn't go down how Danielle says it did, either."

FWIW, unseen RHONJ footage aired on Wednesday, February 19 and showed Giudice urging Danielle to pull Margaret's hair.

The whole thing quickly became one of the most controversial scandals on the Bravo show, and it's easy to see why.

At the end of the day, it's all he-said-she-said. And attacking someone (yes, especially hair pulling!) is never the answer.