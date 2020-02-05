Sydney Hightower DESTROYS Claim that She Lied About Racial Bullying

Even if you don't follow The Bachelor Spoilers, you know that things got absolutely bonkers this week.

After Sydney confessed to Peter that she was bullied by racists all through school, a former classmate popped up to accuse her of being a fraud.

Syndey Hightower confessed to Peter Weber that she was bullied mercilessly in high school for being interracial.

After this segment aired, a former high school classmate openly mocked Sydney on Twitter.

The Twitter user shared photos from their high school yearbook, including where she was honored for "upperclassmen top beauty."

Aside from the horror of high school yearbooks rewarding people for their looks, this looked like major clapback.

The Twitter user even offered to sell old yearbooks, offering $200 each to anyone interested.

Sydney of course saw the buzz going arund the Bachelor Nation and decided to speak up for herself.

"Feels ridiculous I even have to address this," Sydney wrote on social media on Monday, February 3.

"But correct," she acknowledged, "I did win a beauty pageant my senior year of high school."

“That was voted for by 5 judges," Sydney explained. "Not by my peers."

More importantly, she added: "Winning a pageant based off of outer beauty does not take away the racial bullying,and isolation I’ve been through."

"I was also on the cheer team in middle school and in many clubs in high school," Sydney noted.

When you are marginalized, she noted, "You’ll do anything you can to fit in, and I tried."

"I won pageants because of my ‘looks’ and I was in clubs because I wanted a scholarship to get into college," Sydney detailed.

She explained that these activities were "Not because I was accepted by my peers."

"Any one from my high school want to pull out the videos of girls stuffing my locker with Oreo cookies?" Sydney asked.

She continued: "vandalizing my home, shoving me in the hall ways?"

It wasn't just students, she revealed: "Teachers literally referring to me as a halfbreed?"

"Calling my mother the worst names I’ve ever heard in my life?" Sydney asked. "I doubt that."

"Shame on you," she admonished. "Shame on you for spreading hate and trying to construe something on the internet to hurt another human being.”

“I don’t know you, but I do remember you from high school and your social group did not care for me," Sydney wrote. "And that’s OK."

Sydney continued, writing to this woman that it's okay "because I would never want the approval of hateful, racist human beings."

She went on do describe being called an N-word lover, a “half breed,” and “monkey nose" by hateful racists.

"But you will never know these struggles, and that’s a blessing,” Sydney told her former classmate.

“I feel sad for you," she expressed, "and I’m sorry that you have not grown as a human being since high school."

"I hope you know that I will be praying for you and I hope you know this will not affect me," Sydney expressed.

She added: "But it did hurt me that you would try to diminish my pain, and my struggles, because of beauty pageants and clubs I entered into."

Sydney reminded that she had gone overboard in an effort "to just try and be accepted."

After Sydney's DM to her former classmate was made public (with permission), only a brief, weak clapback was offered up.

"She did experience bullying and racial issues," the wannabe yearbook salesperson acknowledged.

"But the whole point was she got on TV and said her entire senior year, which isn’t true," she protested.

She concluded: "But she also took part in being a mean girl."

Even if that's true, we all know that being mean when you're sixteen or whatever is not comparable to targeted racism by your peers and teachers.