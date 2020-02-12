Sophie Turner: Pregnant with Joe Jonas' Baby!

Sophie Turner may have starred in one of the most critically-lambasted movies of 2019, but the actress can at least expect nothing but rave reviews in response to the following news:

SHE'S PREGNANT!

Multiple sources have confirmed to multiple outlets that the former Game of Thrones star and husband Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together.

"The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them," an insider just shared with JustJared.com, which was was first to website to report the bombshell.

Another insider source:

"Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."

The singer and the actress got married in Las Vegas following the Billboard Awards last year.

The nuptials took many fans by surprise at the time.

But Diplo actually helped spread the news by sharing Instagram Live footage of the English star walking down the aisle in a $650 Bevza jumpsuit at the nuptials to Dan + Shay’s “Speechless.”

She and Jonas exchanged Ring Pops in lieu of wedding bands at the time.

How totally adorable, right?!?

“They’re enjoying the newness of being married and being able to call each other ‘husband’ and ‘wife,’” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “They’re just super happy."

That was just nine months ago, and in fewer than nine months, the celebrities will be brand new parents.

It's unclear at the moment just how far along Turner is or whether or not this pregnancy was planned.

But the stars have been together for well over three years now; it's very possible they've been hoping to start a family for awhile now.

The couple's last major public appearance together was at the 2020 Grammys, as Sophie cheered on her husband during the Jonas Brothers' performance of "What A Man Gotta Do."

Both halves have also been persistent in sharing plenty of cute and romantic moments between the on social media.

"They truly are the best couple," one person previously told E! News. "Everyone is obsessed with them together."

As for what lies ahead for the parents-to-be?

Joe and his siblings will kick off a residency in Las Vegas in April.

Turner, meanwhile, will follow up her eight-season run on Game of Thrones with Survive, a new Quibi series based on the novel of the same name by Richard Abate.

We send her and Jonas the very best!