Sofia Richie to Kourtney Kardashian: Stop Bullying Me, Bish!

When Kourtney Kardashian got back together with Younes Bendjima, it was rumored that several members of her inner circle objected to the reconciliation, chief among them Kourt's baby daddy, Scott Disick.

And now, it seems Kourtney has been repaying the favor by expressing her displeasure with Scott's significant other.

Yes, against all odds -- and in spite of a 15-year age gap -- Scott is still dating Sofia Richie.

And while there have been times when Sofia and Kourtney seemed to get along, insiders say the women have been at each other's throats for months now.

The cause of the feud is unclear, but insiders say it may be related to Kourtney's decision to quit Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

It seems now that she's through with the show, Kourtney resents the newcomer's involvement, and she feels free to make her true feelings known.

“Sofia has literally spent years biting her lip and dealing with all of Kourt’s attitude, but now she’s totally done with it,” a source close to the situation tells Radar Online.

“She’s taking the initiative and making it known that she won’t be bullied or talked down to anymore,” the insider adds.

Apparently, Sofia has been held back from confronting Kourtney head-on, but she's made her feelings known in other ways, such as unfollowing Kourt on Instagram.

And it seems Disick is afraid he'll be caught in the crossfire between his girlfriend and the mother of his children.

“Scott is right in the middle of it all, but he’s actually impressed with Sofia’s hardheaded new approach,” the insider says.

“He told her to play nice and got her to follow Kourt again [on social media] after she made a statement by deleting her," the source adds.

“Scott’s told Kourtney it’s time to show respect and stop being so self-absorbed when they’re all together.”

And apparently, Sofia is taking steps to become more independent in preparation for Kourt going nuclear and kicking her out of he Kardashian empire.

Right now, her relationship with Scott, her reality TV appearances, and her massive social media following (which she owes mainly to her involvement with the Kard clan) are Sophia's main sources of income.

But the 21-year-old recently announced plans to launch an acting career.

And insiders say she's motivated largely by her fear of what Kourtney will do next.

“I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon,” Richie told Entertainment Tonight this week.

Well, that would be quite a twist if Kourt's antagonism of Sofia prompted her to become the first member of the extended Kard clan to launch a successful acting career.

And in a final bit of irony, you know Kris Jenner would be unable to resist featuring such an epic storyline on KUWTK!