Snoop Dogg: Gayle King is a Traitor! Free Bill Cosby!

After Kobe Bryant's fatal crash, a discussion about his complicated legacy led Snoop Dogg to go on an unhinged rant.

For some reason, his rant included the line: "Free Bill Cosby." Well, convicted sexual predator Bill Cosby is now thanking him for his words.

In the wake of Kobe Bryant's death, a number of people noted that Kobe had been prosecuted for the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old.

To sports fans, Kobe is a legend. But to people who've never cared about sports, Kobe's name makes them think of the sexual assault case.

For reasons that we cannot fathom, The Washington Post suspended a reporter for simply tweeting on the subject. They later reinstated her.

One of the people to point out that Kobe's legacy is more complicated was Gayle King. And that sent Snoop Dogg through the roof.

"Gayle King, out of pocket for that s--t, way out of pocket," Snoop Dogg complained in an Instagram rant.

"What do you gain from that?" he demanded to know. "I swear to God, we the worst, we the f--king worst."

"We expect more from you, Gayle," Snoop complained. "Don't you hang out with Oprah?"

"Why you all attacking us?" he exclaimed. "We're your people. You ain't coming after f--king Harvey Weinstein asking him dumb-ass questions."

If discussing one alleged rapist meant having to list every known alleged rapist, no one would have time for anything else.

"I wanna call you one ... funky, dog-haired bitch. How dare you try and tarnish my motherf--king homebody's reputation, punk motherf--ker?"

"Respect the family and back off, bitch," Snoop admonished, before issuing a threat: "Before we come get you."

Well that was unspeakably vile and, frankly, not spoken in a way that Kobe would have found acceptable.

For the record, Kobe Bryant issued a public apology to his accuser, acknowledging the pain that she had experienced.

Though he did not quite allocute to the crime, he did acknowledge that he did not suspect the 19-year-old's motives.

That is ... profoundly atypical in celebrity rape cases. It was clear that he did not intend any harm.

Many disagree over whether that matters in the long run, but one would think that it would impact how people like Snoop discuss the subject.

Snoop's rant over one question that Gayle King asked in an interview was bad enough on its own.

(Obviously, we all want the Bryant family to take time to heal, but Gayle was conducting an interview and asked a sensible question)

But then, for whatever reason, Snoop decided to go from a rant in poor taste to saying something truly despicable.

"Free Bill Cosby," Snoop tweeted. There is simply no excuse for that.

There's an old saying that goes: "Speak of the devil and he shall appear." Well, that staying still applies today.

Convicted rapist Bill Cosby replied to Snoop's rant on Instagram.

"When they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside of my penthouse," Cosby's nauseating reply begins.

He insists that "they didn't win, nor did they silence me." More's the pity.

"it's so sad and disappointing that successful black women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful black men even in death," Cosby whines.

That would be a real shame if it were happening. It's not.

He asks: "Are these people that in need of ratings, fame, and/or money?"

"On behalf of myself, Camille, and my family, thank you, thank you, and thank you," Cosby writes to Snoop.

Then, in the same breath that Cosby speaks of Kobe, he also invokes the name of Michael Jackson.

It is clear that Cosby and Snoop are both buying into the absurd conspiracy theory that famous black men are being targeted and framed.

While the history of white supremacy includes countless examples of just that, this theory serves only to protect sexual predators.

Besides, as many have noted to Snoop since his clownish rant, men like Cosby and R. Kelly's alleged victims include black women.

Any community can have monsters lurking within it at any level. Snoop needs to accept that if he wants to be taken seriously.