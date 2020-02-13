Sister Wives: Will They Now Return to Utah?

Kody Brown and his four Sister Wives only just moved to Flagstaff, Arizona about a year or so ago.

The family isn't really settled in their new state just yet, with most of the women renting homes and Kody trying to sell them on the idea of building on giant mansion in which everyone will live.

Thus far, on episodes that have aired in 2020, this proposal has not been received very well by Meri, Janelle, Christine or Robyn.

However, due to a brand new government decision made in Utah, it's possible these women may never need to give in to Kody's dream scenario.

Why?

Because they may be returning to Utah in the near future.

Although none of the Browns have ever discussed their move away in great detail, it's largely been assumed that they got out of Utah because they feared legal retribution against their polygamous lifiestyle.

For many years, engaging in this sort of plural marriage was considered a felony in Utah.

Earlier this week, however, a Utah bill that would reduce polygamy among consenting adults from a felony to an infraction -- on par with a traffic ticket -- was unanimously endorsed by a state Senate committee... despite opposition from critics who argue the law could potentially protect abusers.

The vote now advances Senate Bill 102 to the full chamber for a vote.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Senator Deidre Henderson, said laws on the books of this nature make victims of abuse or fraud within polygamist families feel afraid to come forward for fear they will be arrested.

“The people that I have spoken with long to feel part of society,” Henderson explained, adding:

“They are tired of being treated like second-class citizens. They feel like Utah has legalized prejudice against them.

"They want to be honest people, but feel like they have to lie or teach their children to lie about their families in order to stay safe.”

Current Utah law makes polygamy a felony punishable by up to five years in jail, with an additional 15 years possible if the defendant is also convicted of fraud, child abuse, sexual abuse, domestic abuse or human smuggling or trafficking.

The proposed change would make polygamy between consenting adults a mere infraction, a level below many traffic offenses that carries no prison time.

Those convicted could face fines up to $750, and community service and sentencing enhancements for those with additional charges would remain intact.

This is all getting down in the legal weeds, of course. But they're important weeds.

They are laying the seeds for the Browns to make their home once again in Utah, considering they won't need to worry about going to jail or anything of that sort.

Neither Kody nor any of the Sister Wives has commented yet on this enormous change to Utah law -- which, to be clear, has not yet been officially passed just yet.

There are an estimated 30,000 people living in Utah’s polygamous communities, following early traditions from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The practice was officially forbidden by the church in 1890 after pressure from the federal government, though, according to The Associated Press.

Critics of the practice view the women as victims of abuse; of being trapped in a marriage that never serves their needs and never makes them happy on any way, shape or form.

From where would they get this idea?

We can come up with at least a few ideas.