Sister Wives Fans Aghast Over Appearance of Alleged Wife Beater

Sister Wives featured Kody Brown at his absolute worst on Sunday night.

Sadly, that wasn't even the end of viewers' complaints about this episode.

The father of 18 and husband of four came right out and said he doesn't even like plural marriage anymore ...

... simply because his wives were disagreeing with his proposal for everyone to live under one roof.

Kody even said he didn't like it when his wives were happy.

“When I was younger, it used to be a lot of pleasure to me when I’d see my wives goofing off and playing and having fun together," Brown said in a confessional, explaining that this isn't the case anymore and admitting:

"I’m jaded, I guess."

He's not alone.

He later added:

“I just don’t see plural marriage in the same light that I used to."

"I’m struggling with plural marriage and I’m struggling with my wives and I’m struggling with their conflict."

"We’re at a stage in our lives now where were far apart and we’re struggling with getting along.”

We say all of this to then say the following:

Despite uttering such cruel and ridiculous nonsense, Kody was actually NOT the most despicable person on Sunday's Sister Wives.

Instead, that dishonor falls on Kyle Henderson.

Viewers saw Kody and Kyle walk around the former's land in Flagstaff, talking abut Kody's plans to build a big house on the property.

Brown mentioned that Henderson is a former polygamist, but failed to elaborate on Henderson's controversial ex-relationships.

These details, as you can read below, are very troubling and should have been reason for Kyle to, um, not appear on TLC.

How bad are we talking here?

In December of 2018, Henderson agreed to a legal deal that dismissed six felony charges against him.

Among the criminal counts he was accused of? Assault, domestic violence and witness tampering.

In exchange, he entered a plea in abeyance on two counts and was sentenced to what is effectively probation.

Kyle's ex-wife, Nicole Henderson, had alleged that her then-husband was abusive of her throughout their romance.

This was from 1992-2016, when finally she left him.

According to a probable cause statement from back then, Nicole specifically said that Kyle "attacked" her in April 2016.

Why? Because she was in communication with another man.

Six weeks later, he allegedly hurled a (presumably full) beer can at Nicole, causing a hairline fracture of her arm.

On July 5, Nicole spoke to a neighbor without his permission and Kyle kicked her, that statement also says.

It's maybe worth mentioning at this point that Kyle is the son-in-law of a state senator in Utah.

Nicole provided police with photographs at the time that she claimed depicts the physical results of some of Kyle's abuse.

They're included here, along with a scathing critique of the network for allowing Kyle on the aforementioned episode.

Needless to say, it didn't go over well among people who know who Kyle is and what he's accused of.

These are obviously delicate waters and it's necessary to emphasize that Henderson has not been convicted of any crimes.

But numerous Sister Wives viewers reacted in total disgust to his appearance on the program.

"Kyle‘s first wife left…… BECAUSE HE BEAT THE EVER LOVING SH*T OUT OF HER……… ON MULTIPLE OCCASIONS!!!!! GEEZUS H!!!!!!! #sisterwives," screamed one social media user.

Another agreed as follows:

"UH OHHH… THE INFAMOUS KYLE HAS ENTERED THE SCENE. ALLEGEDLY KYLE‘S 1ST WIFE LEFT BC HE WAS ABUSIVE."

"DIDN’T KNO HOW 2 TALK BOUT IT."

Yikes.

Sister Wives has enough going on these days, with some women coming right out and trashing Kody, that the last thing it needed was yet another controversy.

And this could be a huge one.

Might it be time for TLC to pull the plug?