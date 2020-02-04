Shannen Doherty Has Stage 4 Cancer: "It's a Bitter Pill to Swallow"

Shannen Doherty has revealed that her cancer journey, tragically, is not yet over.

In an interview on Tuesday morning with Good Morning America, the veteran actress said she has been diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer, about three years after she went into remission.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that -- I’m stage IV. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum told Amy Robach on the program, adding:

“I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

Doherty is 48 years old and is best known for prominent television roles in shows such as Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

Doherty then finished chemotherapy in February of 2017, and announced two months later that she was in remission.

Through it all, she documented much of her battle on social media, remaining very candid and honest with her followers and fans.

"Cancer has so many phases," Doherty said in October 2017. "Shock, denial, acceptance, anger, resentment, rebellion, fear, appreciation, beauty. Remission...

"Even then, the phases keep coming. Cancer is with you forever."

The actress said on GMA that, this time around, she initially kept the news of her recurrence to herself.

She even continued working on the revival of her Fox teen drama, BH90210, despite the diagnosis... which came four months before the untimely death of her costar Luke Perry from a stroke in March of 2019.

It's been a really rough time of late for the star.

"I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?' And then I go, ‘Well why not me? Who else? Who else beside me deserves this?'" Doherty said on GMA.

"None of us do. I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how am I going to tell my mom, my husband."

Doherty went on to almost laugh or scoff over the irony of Perry passing away before cancer takes her life.

"It’s so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was, you know, seemingly healthy to go first,” she said.

“It was really, like, shocking. And the least I could do to honor him was to do that show. … One of the reasons, along with Luke, that I did 90210 and didn’t really tell anybody [was] because I thought, ‘People can look at that [and see] other people with stage IV can work too.’

"Like, you know, our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do.”

For the sad record, stage four is the worst type of cancer one can have.

We're not about to make any predictions or anything here, but the future does not appear to be bright for Doherty.

Doherty revealed on GMA that her costar Brian Austin Green “was the one person who … I told, like, pretty quickly,” and he helped her get through 15-to-16-hour days on set.

“Prior to shooting he would always call me and say, ‘Listen, you know, whatever happens, I have your back,’” she remembered. “He would look at me and be like, ‘We got this, kiddo.’”

In conclusion, Doherty said she is "petrified" of what the future may hold... but she hopes to leave a lasting legacy.

"I want to make an impact," Doherty said.

"I can that impact through this lawsuit and by saying enough is enough with big business and corporations running the little person over.

"It's not fair and I'm taking a stand for all of us. I want to be remembered for something bigger than just me."