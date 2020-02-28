Ronnie Magro: Charges DROPPED In Jen Harley Domestic Violence Case!

The past two years have seen a lot of ups and downs for Ronnie Magro.

And while all that turmoil might be good for Jersey Shore ratings, we imagine it's beginning to take a toll on Ronnie's psyche.

Most of the drama, of course, has had to do with Magro's tempestuous relationship with Jen Harley.

At first, Shore fans were primarily on Ronnie's side, as Jen seemed to be the primary aggressor.

You might recall the 2018 incident in which Harley dragged Magro with her car during an altercation in a parking lot.

Despite that fight and several other violent incidents, the parents of 1-year-old Ariana remained together.

That is, until October of last year, when Ronnie was tased and arrested after allegedly assaulting Harley inside a Los Angeles rental property.

In the aftermath of that incident, Harley pressed charges and got a restraining order against Magro.

Ronnie still might be facing major legal repercussions for his actions, but it seems he got a major legal break this week when two of the more serious charges against him were dropped.

According to a new report from Radar Online, prosecutors in Magro's case have agreed to drop charges of brandishing a firearm or deadly weapon and making criminal threats.

“The facts and circumstances relating to the arrest and charging of Ronnie were exaggerated and actually incorrect,” Ronnie’s attorney, Scott Leemon told the site.

“The City’s Attorney agreed with us and dismissed 2 of the pending charges against Ronnie," he added.

"They agreed that these allegations were baseless and made up. We are hoping further investigation will yield similar results.”

Of course, it's a little early for Ronnie and his legal team to start celebrating.

He's still facing prison time in connection with charges of corporal injury to a spouse or intimate partner, willful child endangerment, false imprisonment, and two counts of resisting arrest.

Both Ronnie and Jen wisely decided not to comment on the pending case in recent weeks.

Fortunately, if there Instagram posts are any indication, it appears that Magro and Harley are still broken up.

Let's hope the split is permanent this time.