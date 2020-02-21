Robyn Brown to Christine Brown: Eff Kody! You're So Brave!

They say that misery loves company.

For the Sister Wives, however, perhaps this expression ought to be tweaked a little bit and perhaps it instead ought to read as follows:

Miserable spouses of Kody Brown love to come together against that selfish, sexist pig.

In the wake of Janelle Brown recently admitting that her and her fellow Sister Wives aren't very close, Robyn Brown has come out and offered up some heartfelt praise for Christine Brown.

And she's seemingly done so in defiance of that jerk, Kody.

Robyn commended Christine while live-tweeting this past Sunday's episode of the popular TLC series.

She did so acknowledging Christine's courage as Kody and his Sister Wives grappled with the decision to either live in one house together -- or have the women each live in their own homes.

“I don’t think it was fair that so much pressure was put on Christine for how she feels about one home,” Robyn wrote online at the time, adding of her co-star:

“She is being very honest and brave.”

How nice of Robyn to step up and to issue such a public proclamation, right?

Kody has spent most of every Sister Wives episode this season trying to convince Janelle, Meri, Christine and Robyn that they should reside under the same roof.

All of the ladies are pretty much against this proposal.

However, Christine has spoken out the strongest against it... much to Kody's chagrin.

Heck, she confessed the following way back on the March 10, 2019 installment of the show:

“I would happily live next door to [my sister wives] for the rest of my life. Absolutely. With them? No, no. Have you met them?”

Just about a year later, little has changed for Christine.

"Honestly," she wrote on Twitter last week, "I'm a better mom living separate."

Makes perfect sense, right?

Christine is simply saying she needs some time away from the other Sister Wives to decompress a tad. She'd like some privacy and a chance to have something that is actually hers for a change.

Does Kody comprehend this?

It doesn't seem that way; he continued to sell the one-home idea to everyone on the most recent episode, despite tremendous pushback and even a bunch of tears.

He doesn't seem to care what his supposed soulmates think about it -- but what else is new with Kody, right?

"I stress ate SO MUCH after @realkodybrown presented the One House," Christine also Tweeted in response to this concept, elaborating as follows:

"I loved our living arrangement in Vegas and I just don’t see why we’d mess with perfection. It. Was. Perfect.”

“As for the other Sister Wives?

Janelle is worried that the family “isn’t as close as it used to be” now that they’re living apart, while Meri has said that her current strained relationship with Kody would make the one house plan “difficult” for her.

We hope they keep standing up to their emotionally abusive husband.