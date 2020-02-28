Rob Kardashian LOSES Emergency Bid for Primary Custody of Dream

In January, Rob Kardashian accused Blac Chyna of being a dangerously unfit mother, and asked the court for sole custody of Dream.

This week, he was handed a setback in court, but that doesn't mean that it's the end of their ongoing legal struggle.

Rob Kardashian had filed an emergency ex parte motion for primary custody.

After seeing an alleged change of behavior in 3-year-old Dream, he asked the court to grant him custody urgently to keep her away from her mom.

Blac Chyna fired back, saying that she was a good and loving mother.

Family court has ruled against Rob, denying his motion. Custody of Dream will continue to be shared for the time being.

According to footnotes within court docs, Chyna was "shocked to learn" that Rob was seeking an emergency order.

Particularly, she was surprised because the order would "permanently change the Custody Order for Dream."

Chyna didn't like that she would "only be permitted to see her daughter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with a 'monitor' present."

"Rather than the 5 days a week she now sees and cares for precious Dream," the docs said.

That was not Chyna's only gripe in court documents.

Worse than the nasty surprise, she says, was the expense.

Papers say that Chyna resented being "forced to expend time and resources to oppose Rob’s baseless motion."

The implication here may be that Rob was trying to use his family's infinite resources to take control.

On Thursday, Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani released a statement to Entertainment Tonight with regard to the court's decision.

"All along, Chyna has only wanted to peacefully co-parent precious Dream with her ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian," Ciani begins.

The statement claims: "Chyna is an excellent mother who loves her son King Cairo and her daughter Dream Renee more than anything in this world."

Ciani expresses: "The current custody arrangement for Dream agreed to by Rob long ago is working perfectly fine."

"Dream gets to spend very special bonding time with her brother King," the statement reads.

Ciani continues: "And also time with her dad, who unquestionably loves his daughter very much."

"Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family’s attempt to take away her agreed-upon custody of Dream," the statement declares.

So yes, this is a bit of a declaration of war.

"She will continue to take all necessary steps to protect her children," Ciani announces.

The statement says that these steps are "including defeating Rob’s and his family’s latest attempt to undermine Chyna’s joy as a mother to Dream."

Additionally, Ciani claims that the initial ex parte motion was "illegally leaked to TMZ."

The statement claims that Rob and his family are "waging a meritless, but expensive and highly invasive war" against Chyna.

Ciani's statement claims that Chyna has "suffered significant emotional distress as a result" of Rob's legal actions and alleged leaking.

If so, she may be in for some additional suffering in the future.

Rob can still push for a change in the custody agreement. His emergency request was denied.

That just means that the court doesn't think that Dream is in immediate physical danger -- not that Rob won't eventually win a longer custody case.