Queen to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Will You Two Hurry Up and LEAVE Already?!

It's been over a month since we first learned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Details were vague at first, but last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed the official agenda for their departure.

We now know that Harry and Meghan will officially resign from their royal duties on March 31.

They'll retain their "His/Her Royal Highness" titles, but they won't use them on a day-to-day basis.

Harry will remain sixth in line for the British throne, and he and Meghan will continue retain the services of a royal security team.

Other than that, however, the Sussexes are essentially on their own.

They'll be responsible for their own financial lives; they'll be obligated to pay back the $2.5 million in taxpayer funds that went toward renovating their home; and they will not be permitted to use the "Sussex Royal" name in any of their business ventures.

That last part seemed to be a point of bitter contention, and when announcing their agenda last week, Harry and Meghan made a point of noting that Buckingham Palace does not hold "jurisdiction" over the word "royal."

Anyway, it sounds as though Megxit proceeding apace.

But according to a new report from Vanity Fair, Queen Elizabeth would prefer tha the process be sped along.

"She generally doesn’t want to talk about it," a source tells the magazine of QE2's attitude toward Harry and Meghan's departure.

"The Queen has been keen to get this resolved because she sees it is damaging to the monarchy and on a personal level I think this has been rather hurtful for her," the insider adds.

"She has got to the point where she doesn’t want to think about it anymore, she just wants it over and done with."

Yes, Harry and Meghan have been shuttling back and forth between the UK and their new home in Canada, but apparently, their interactions with the Queen have been minimal.

But while she may not be happy with her grandson and his wife, those closest to the Queen are praising the professionalism with which she's handling the situation.

In particular, she's being applauded for standing her ground on the "Sussex Royal" issue.

Royal historian Sally Bedell Smith tells VF, "By ruling against their use of the Sussex Royal brand, she drew the line on exploiting their royal connection for profit.

"I think in the process she has showed the sort of flexibility and adherence to standards that strengthen the monarchy," Bedell adds.

It may seem like a minor issue, but it should come as no surprise that when the royals go to war, passive-aggression is the weapon of choice.