Quaden Bayles: Matt Roloff Reaches Out to Bullied Little Person

It takes a lot to bring together James Woods and Josh Gad.

There simply aren't many topics on which this stauchly conservative and very liberal actor agree.

But Quaden Bayles -- for horribly tragic reasons that have captured the entire Internet's attention and sympathy -- has managed to accomplish the impossible.

Quaden Bayles is a nine-year old little person in Australia who was captured on camera this week sobbing uncontrollably in the backseat of his mother's car.

"Give me a knife, I want to kill myself," the child says to his mom in the footage, responding to the bullying he had been a victim of at school that day.

His mother posted the heartbreaking video on Facebook to raise awareness of the impact of bullying, saying at one point that Bayles had previously attempted suicide.

To reiterate, he's nine years old.

"This is what bullying does," the mother says in the video. "Can you please educate your children, your families, your friends?"

This is nearly as heart-shattering as it gets, but thankfully a mother's plea has turned into a movement.

The video has been viewed over 16 million times, with comedian Brad Williams organizing a GoFundMe page to send Bayles to Disneyworld that has already amassed over $121,000.

As cited above, the story has also reached Hollywood, with stars such as Gad and Woods Tweeting about Bayles and offering him words of encouragement.

Bayles was born with achondroplasia, a genetic order that results in dwarfism.

And it's the same genetic disorder that affects Matt Roloff, Amy Roloff and their son, Zach, along with Zach's two kids.

Therefore, Matt has also reached out to Bayles to let him know that he isn't alone... and also to offer the nine-year whatever he possibly can to make him feel better.

"Thanks for bringing this to my attention Marty...[Martin Klebba] And thanks Brad [Brad Williams] for stepping in to help our young community," Roloff wrote as a caption to the photo above.

He added:

"Let Quaden (and his mom) know they are welcome to swing by Roloff farms for a full VIP tour and some encouragement on how wonderful being a little person Can be."

The veteran reality star then added the hashtags: #letsallstandbyQuaden #STOPbeingabully #hopetomeetyouonedayQuaden #hangintherebuddyitgetsbetter.

Among the many other stars who have also commented on Bayles and tried to support him is Hugh Jackman.

He wrote the following on Instagram:

"Quaden - You are stronger than you know and no matter what, you've got a friend in me.

"Everyone, let's please be kind to each other. Bullying is not okay, period. Life is hard enough. Let's just remember: every person in front of us is facing some kind of battle, so let's just be kind."

Amen, right?

This is such an awful story, but if it leads to more awareness overall about the dangers of bullying?

And if Bayles can be inspired by all the tributes and messages out there?

Then at least it can maybe have a happy ending.