Prince William & Kate Middleton Announce Break From Royal Life: Are They Ditching Their Duties, Too?

This week brought yet another reminder that major change is afoot within Buckingham Palace, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laid off their staff and took one more step toward cutting ties with London for good.

Generally, Royal Family Problems pale in comparison to Real People Problems, but at times like this they intersect, and we're reminded that while they hold very little political power these days, the decisions of monarchs and their offspring still have an impact on their subjects.

Insiders say this week's upheaval was stressful for Queen Elizabeth.

Though she's obviously not directly impacted in any way, the Queen is said to be deeply sympathetic toward the 15 staffers who were left jobless.

According to royal sources, Harry and Meghan's decision to step down combined with the Prince Andrew-Jeffrey Epstein scandal have combined the Queen feeling as though she's losing control of her legacy at the very end of her life.

So it's not suprising that British tabloids have decided to make much of the fact that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be taking a suspiciously-timed break from royal life this week.

But as is so often the case with the UK media, much ado has been made about nothing.

Yes, it's true that William and Kate will be stepping away from the spotlight next week.

But their respite will last only a few days, from February 17 to February 21.

And they're not taking a vacation to see what their lives would be like to if they decided to step down for good.

Quite the contrary, the Cambridges take this time off every year, so that they can spend some time with their kids and return to their royal duties relaxed and refreshed.

The break coincides with the George and Charlotte's mid-semester break from school.

Though palace insiders jokingly note that, as always, 22-month-old Prince Louis will be the center of attention.

This will be the first time that two of Will and Kate's three kids will be enjoying a miderm vacation.

Four-year-old Charlotte was enrolled at the same school ad 6-year-old George in September of 2019.

"We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea," said the school's headmaster at the time.

"We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September," he added.

So there you have it folks -- no cause for concern.

Though you can expect the British tabloids to continue whipping up a frenzy.