Prince Harry: My Family Treats Meghan Markle Like Crap!

In fairy tales, the young woman marries the prince, and experiences no more of the trials and tribulations that had defined her story up to that point.

Needless to say, Meghan Markle's experience was quite different.

The worst of Meghan's troubles began after she married Prince Harry in a wedding that was -- rather ironically, in retrospect -- described as a fairy tale occasion by the same media outlets that would later harass and bully her.

As you've likely heard by now, the situation has become so unbearable in recent months that Harry and Meghan have decided to step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Accounts vary with regard to exactly what prompted the decision.

Some say it was all bad blood among the royals.

Others say Harry's trauma over the death of Prince Di has left him extremely wary of the impact the British tabloid media can have on a family,

Whatever the case, there are certain things all insiders agree on:

Meghan was mistreated by both the press and her new in-laws, and she and Harry both became fed up with the situation.

And according o a new report from In Touch Weekly, Harry faults his family for the pain his wife has endured in a very specific way:

He believes the Queen and company were in a position to protect Meghan from the predatory UK press, and they failed to do so.

He also believes that he and his wife have been held to an unfair double-standard:

Harry alleges that when other "lesser" royals, such as Prince Andrew's daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice, decided that they preferred to live a life away from the spotlight, their attempts at privacy were fully supported by the crown.

“Harry thinks it’s unfair that there’s one rule for him and Meghan and another for his cousins,” the insider continues.

“The way he sees it, [Princesses] Eugenie and Beatrice are allowed to have lives outside of the family and are still royals so why can’t he and Meghan?”

Behind closed doors, the Queen has made reportedly little effort to hide the fact that she's deeply upset by Harry and Meghan's decision.

Insiders her say her decision to ban the couple from using the Sussex Royal name in their branding efforts was an expression of that angst.

“Being banned from using ‘royal’ has really upset Harry and Meghan," says In Touch's source.

"Not just because they spent a fortune on branding. It’s the principle.”

But if the plan was to push Meghan and Harry into responding to the situation emotionally while the royals maintain a stiff upper-lip, it appears to be working.

“I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” reads a statement issued by Buckingham Palace in response to the Sussexes decision.

“Harry, Meghan and [their son] Archie will always be much-loved members of my family.”

Yes, it seems Harry and Meghan stepped down feeling that they weren't receiving sufficient support from his family, and the response from the royals has been to offer even less support.

As for the decision to gaslight the couple in hopes of creating the appearance of emotional instability?

Well, we hate to say it, but it sounds like the sort of behavior Meghan's awful family would engage in.