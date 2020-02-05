Prince Harry Left UK on "Bad Terms" With Prince William, Source Says

It's been several weeks since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family and relocated to Canada, but the debate over what led the couple to make such a monumental decision is still raging.

Some say Meghan became fed up with the British press and its constant scrutiny of her every move.

Others say Harry's trauma over the death of Princess Diana caused him to become gravely concerned about his wife's well-being.

Still others claim the Sussexes moved to Canada for baby Archie's safety, fearing that he could never be fully secure in the UK.

But the majority of the proposed explanations come back to one central theme:

Meghan and Harry were deeply unhappy, and their dissatisfaction stemmed primarily from bad blood with the royal family.

Prior to his most recent return to Canada, Harry spent a few days in and around London, spending quality time with his family before he hopped back across the pond.

Sources close to the family say Harry and Prince William have been feuding for years, beginning around the time that Harry began dating Meghan.

It was initially rumored that William and Harry finally ended their beef during Harry's recent sojourn in England, but now, a source close to the situation tells People magazine that that was not the case.

“They didn’t leave on good terms by any means, but they are both relieved that it’s over,” says the source.

That doesn't sound like it bodes well for the future of the brothers' relationship, but the insider ends his account on a hopeful note.

Believe it or not, it seems a little distance has actually been good for the estranged princes.

“Perhaps [Meghan and Harry] didn’t think things through exactly as they could have, but they wanted to be happy,” says the source.

“Who can blame them for that?”

Well, there you have it.

Maybe every family could learn a thing or two from the way William and Harry have dealt with this mess.

If you're finding it difficult to get along with a family member, simply relinquish your royal titles and move to a different continent.

That's advice everyone can relate to, right?