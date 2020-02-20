Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reveal Exact Date of Royal Retirement!

Folks, it's finally happening.

It's been over a month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would be stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Of course, parting ways with the British royal family isn't like putting in your two weeks' notice at Target.

Harry said from the start that the process of exiting -- or, if you prefer, Megxiting -- royal life would be rather drawn out and complicated.

And now we're learning just how lengthy and complex an ordeal it will really be.

As expected, the Royals have endeavored to maintain the illusion of civility despite some obvious signs of tension behind the scenes.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Harry and Meghan will be prevented from cashing in on their royal titles, as the Queen has prohibited them from using the "Sussex Royal" name in any of their corporate endeavors.

In all likelihood, this week's announcement of an exact date for the couple's cessation of royal duties was planned far in advance of the Queen's unexpected smackdown.

Still, the timing has left royal watchers with the suspicion that Megxit has been an even messier process than anyone realized.

In a joint statement issued by the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace this week, it was revealed that Harry and Meghan will officially be stepping down from their royal duties on March 31.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family," the statement noted.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home."

There was some debate over the millions that went into renovating Harry and Meghan's home, but it seems that will no longer be an issue, as the couple is planning to pay the money back.

Even with the Queen putting a damper on Harry and Meg's earning potential, the Royals Formerly Known as Sussexes should have no problem paying back UK taxpayers while still living comfortably.

Sources say Harry is joining forces with Goldman Sachs, and while his exact role with the firm has not been clearly defined, you can bet it'll be a lucrative arrangement for the ex-prince.

“The Duke and Duchess will be spending their time in both the United Kingdom and North America,” the official statement continues.

“In addition to continuing to work closely with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the U.K. and the Commonwealth throughout the year, The Duke and Duchess have also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish a new non-profit organization," the royals add.

"The details of this new organization will be shared later in the year."

Yes, Harry and Meghan's staff of 15 has been let go, and as of April 1, they will no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace.

However, one of Harry's first duties as a private citizen will be to act as host of his beloved Invictus Games, an athletic competition for wounded soldiers.

So in some ways, much will change in the weeks to come.

But it seems Harry and Meghan's commitment to humanitarianism will remain unwavering.