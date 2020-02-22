Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Issue New Statement, Are "Saddened" About Transition

Not only do we now know the exact date on which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will effectively retire as Royals...

... we also know how this world famous couple feels about the upcoming change.

On the afternoon of February 21, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released vital information about the twosome's transition out of royal duties.

The facts were shared on the tandem's official website and are meant to provide some clarification around this monumental change, along with their steps for the future.

"Over the last month and a half, The Duke and Duchess have remained actively involved in this process, which has understandably been saddening for The Duke and Duchess and their loyal staff, given the closeness of Their Royal Highnesses and their dedicated team," the statement reads.

It then continues as follows:

The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest' justification for media intrusion into their lives.

They remain a valued part of Her Majesty's family.

Do they really, though?

Technically, of course, yes. Harry will always be Queen Elizabeth's grandson.

However, her Highness recently made it clear that Harry and Meghan may absolutely NOT profit off their Royal titles ever again.

As a result, Duke and Duchess of Sussex don't intend to use ‘SussexRoyal' in any territory after this March.

"While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal,' it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation," their statement says.

Also, to be clear: social media users should expect the couple's digital channels to be updated as they introduce the next phase of their life to followers.

Although Harry and Meghan have been staying in Canada with their nine-month-old son Archie, it's likely both will visit the United Kingdom for many engagements in the weeks and months to come.

For example?

The two will attend the Endeavour Fund Awards in March as well as the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day.

"As The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to develop their non-profit organization and plan for their future, we hope that you use this site as the source for factual information," a spokesperson for the couple noted yesterday

This individual proceeded to point fans here for more information on the controversial transition.

