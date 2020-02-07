Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Go House Hunting ... in L.A.!

Immediately after Meghan and Harry announced their departure from the royal family, Meghan took Archie to Canada to sit out the ensuing drama.

While the ex-royal couple was expected to make their home in Vancouver, they have been seen house-hunting ... in Los Angeles.

People reports that Meghan and Harry have been real estate shopping in the City of Angels.

"They love being in Canada," the insider affirms.

"But," the source explains, "they are looking at houses in L.A. too."

Vancouver and L.A. are two of the film capitols of the world. Given that Meghan is an actress, this is likely not a coincidence.

Just because they're shopping in L.A. doesn't mean that they intend to abandon Canada, obviously.

"They'll likely have houses in both places," the insider suggests.

Keep in mind that they can certainly afford it.

Meghan was a millionaire before she met Harry. And Harry is worth tens of millions, thanks to inheritance from his mother and great-grandmother.

As dramatic as things may have been with Harry's royal relatives, things have been remarkably chill on Vancouver Island.

"They are enjoying living a quiet life," the source details.

According to the insider's description: "They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks."

"They are real homebodies," the source characterizes, "who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs."

First of all, we never expected to find this couple so relatable. Chilling at home is underrated.

In their case, of course, it may have a little something to do with being one of the most famous couples on the planet.

Now, while Vancouver will no doubt bring Meghan many opportunities to appear on TV, she has a very special reason to shop for homes in L.A.

Namely, her mother -- Doria Ragland -- lives in Los Angeles and would be delighted to live closer to her daughter, son-in-law, and grandson.

Meghan won't just have her mom in L.A.

She has an entire support network of friends living there.

(On a related note, can you imagine getting to see photos of, say, Janina Gavankar holding baby Archie? Please)

In the UK, she was ostrasized and targeted with vicious racist attacks in the press. In L.A. and Vancouver, she'll be able to breathe again.

Of course, not all family is welcome in Meghan and Harry's life.

Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, has been running his mouth like a buffoon since the royal wedding.

His compulsive blabbing made an already difficult media situation worse, and gave her racist detractors a story upon which to pounce.

That said, British tabloids did not need the excuse. As far as they were concerned, the black woman who "took" "their" prince had to be destroyed.

Similarly, Meghan's evil half-sister Samantha Grant is very unlikely to be invited over for tea or asked to babysit her nephew.

Now, Meghan's brother, Thomas Jr., has openly apologized for the things that he said in interviews.

He has expressed regrets.

That said, if Meghan never trusts him enough to give him a glimpse into her life, that would still be very fair.

Meghan and Harry will likely move to L.A. ... but reportedly, not until after Trump leaves office. Smart.