Pete Davidson on Ariana Grande: She Dumped Me Because Mac Miller Died

Pete Davidson has a new standup special to promote, which means he's out here making thirsty comments in order to drum up publicity.

We hate to oblige such thirst, but when the tea is this entertaining, it's hard to pass up.

Pete recently sat down with radio personality Charlamagne Tha God for an in-depth discussion about his career and tumultuous personal life.

And naturally, the conversation quickly turned to Pete's tabloid-ready love life.

At this point, the comic has hooked up with so many well-known actresses and models in recent years that it can be tough to keep track of them all.

But of course, it was Pete's relationship with Ariana Grande that took him from SNL bit player to gossip column staple.

As you may recall, the couple moved fast -- really fast.

Just a few weeks after they went public with their relationship, Davidson and Grande got engaged.

Ariana's obsessive fans were generally excited for their queen -- but also a bit wary.

After all, it wasn't long before she got involved with Pete that Ariana went through a messy breakup with Mac Miller.

The rapper's substance abuse issues reportedly played a role in the split, and sadly just a few months later, his addiction claimed his life.

Miller died of an overdose in September of 2019.

Pete and Ariana called it quits shortly thereafter, and now, Davidson has confirmed hat the two events were not unrelated.

“I pretty much knew it was around over after that,” he told Charlamagne.

“’That was really horrible, and I can’t imagine what that s--t is like. All I do know is that she really loved the s--t out of him and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything.”

We're pretty sure no one suspected her of putting on a show, but we digress.

Anyway, Pete says he basically offered to be kicked to the curb if Grande needed some space, and she took him up on the offer.

“I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you’ve got to do, I’ll be here.’ I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here,” he explained.

Pete was a little more sensitive in discussing his recent breakup with Kaia Gerber, but yet again, he portrayed himself as the ultra-chivalrous good guy walking away for the sake of the girl.

“She’s very young, and I’m f—ing going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab,” Davidson said.

“It’s just like, she should be having fun,” he added.

“She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s--t. She should be enjoying her work.”

Yeah, Kaia was the definition of barely legal, having turned 18 just weeks before she and Davidson kicked off their relationship.

He was already 26 by this time.

In fairness, Pete admits he was a dark place at that time, and the facts bear that out.

Davidson had attempted suicide just a few months before he met Gerber, and he checked into rehab shortly after the relationship ended.

Fortunately, Davidson says the experience encouraged him to take a break from the dating scene.

"I'm not dating for a while. Unless I meet the love of my life," he said.

"I'm pretty done with that, I'm going to try and stay away from that. It's just a lot."

That's probably for the best -- but something tells us Pete's the kind of guy who meets the love of his life about once a month.

Apparently deciding that the interview didn't have enough headline-worthy pull-quotes yet, Pete went on to reveal that he's miserable at SNL and feels like he's nothing but a joke to his castmates.

If you watch the show, then you're probably aware that Davidson's frequent absences are sometimes played for laughs, but it seems Pete doesn't find the situation terribly funny.

“I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it,” he said.

"I’m 'Weekend Update' jokes. When I’m not there, they’ll be like, ‘Pete’s a f--king jerkface.’ It’s like, whose side are you on?" he continued.

“If I’m just fodder now, though; maybe I just shouldn’t be there,” he said. “They think I’m fucking dumb — like, I’m literally painted out to be this big, dumb idiot.”

Jeez. We thought it was all good-natured ribbing, but if the environment is really as toxic as Pete describes, then he should really just bail.

And he might do well to make that decision soon before Lorne Michaels makes it for him.

Pete's new special premieres Tuesday on Netflix.