Paris Hilton on Calling Off Engagement to Chris Zylka: I Deserve the Best!

Paris Hilton is finally giving us answers as to why she called off her 2018 engagement to Chris Zylka.

And honestly, she should be every girl's hero right now.

In a new tell-all interview Paris opened up about her decision, saying it was the best decision she has ever made.

Why? Because she deserves better. The best.

The blonde icon was proposed to back in January 2018 and they were set to tie the knot later in November.

However, she continued to push back the wedding date and eventually, well, called the whole thing off.

But after her candid interview with Cosmpolitan UK, we call all rest easy knowing that as far as Paris is concerned, it was the best move.

"It was the best decision I've ever made in my life," she said.

"I just don't think [he] was the right person and I feel like I'm an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn't feel right."

"I've worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect."

Okay, Paris should really write a relationship advice book for young women, just a thought? I'd buy.

As for now, the 39-year-old is loving the single life and doesn't want to be "controlled" by any! one!

Paris explained:

"It feels good to not have someone controlling me. With dating certain people, there's the risk of not trusting them and the fear that if I go out of town they might do something to embarrass me.

She adds: "I feel lucky to not have that fear because I'm independent."

*Clinks my imaginary champagne glass to my imaginary friend Paris*

Paris and Chris dated for two years before ending their engagement in November 2018, ten months after he proposed to her with a $2 million ring.

A gorgeous, sparkly, literal rock... that no one gets to wear... a tragedy, really.

Paris told People at the time that she was shaking putting it on because it was the "most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!"

Rumors spread back in Jan. that Paris was dating again after she was reportedly spotted kissing Carter Reum, but she doesn't want you to get it twisted.

​If her latest comments and her bright ruffled pink dress she twirled around in for her Cosmo photoshoot aren't telling enough, she is living her best and *most* single life.

And when Paris isn't enjoying time on her own or running her empire, she enjoys hanging out with her famous pals.

The former Simple Life star gushed about her longtime friendship with Kim Kardashian -- who we can't forget started out as her stylist and assistant -- in the interview and praised her for her success.

"We have conversations about it. She traveled the world with me and we have so many amazing memories," she explained.

"What she's said is, 'I really appreciate everything I've learned from you,' and we just always talk [about] how proud of each other we are because we've known each other since we were little girls."

Paris' cover issue of Cosmopolitan UK is out now. She is an icon.