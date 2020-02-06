Nicki Minaj: Meek Mill Hits Women Because He's Afraid of Men!

Yesterday, we reported on the shocking feud between Nicki MInaj and Meek Mill.

And as we predicted at the time, the situation has continued to escalate in the hours since the rappers first started exchanging insults on Twitter.

At one point, several years ago, Nicki and Meek were engaged.

They broke up way back in 2016, but it seems there's still a whole lot of animosity between the exes.

According to TMZ the latest mess started when Meek got into a "screaming match" with Nicki and husband Kenneth Petty during a recent chance encounter.

From there, it seems Meek took the feud to social media, sharing a meme (below) of Petty intended to make fun of the way Nicki's husband was dressed.

Petty is a convicted rapist and murderer, so you would think a jab at his fashion sense would seem pretty tame compared to what the media is saying.

But Nicki took it personally, and she promptly upped the ante by accusing Meek of abuse.

"Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen," Nicki wrote alongside a photo of Meek.

"#TwitterFingers beat women, scared of men," she added.

Nicki went on to claim that Meek has long shown signs of being fixated on her new relationship.

"Tweeting bout my man for a year now," she wrote. "Talking bout he went to my page to see him but was blocked [...] Move on."

Nicki and Meek may have been a volatile couple, but they have one very big thing in common -- both of them love a good Twitter feud.

And so, the former couple has spent much of the past 36 hours exchanging increasingly shocking insults and accusations.

"The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women ... talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer ... ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know ... you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t," Meek tweeted.

"For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album! No devils tricks," he added.

From there, Nicki went into specifics in shocking fashion.

"You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital," she tweeted.

"Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on."

Meek responded to the escalation by bringing up the fact that Nicki's brother was imprisoned for raping his stepdaughter and claiming that Minaj knew all about the abuse.

"You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person!" Mill tweeted.

"You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!"

Normally, we'd say this thing is far from over, but it seems that Nicki may have made the wise decision to back away from the situation.

According to TMZ, the rapper made an appearance at Wednesday's Pollstar Live! event at The Beverly Hilton, where she encouraged up-and-coming artists to avoid unnecessary drama, an apparent reference to her beef with Meek.

A truce is probably the best thing for everyone involved in this mess.