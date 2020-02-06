Nick Gordon: Cause of Death Confirmed

On New Year's Day, Nick Gordon passed away at the age of 30.

Gordon was best known as the longtime girlfriend of Whitney Houston's daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Bobbi Kristina died in a fashion similar to her mother, lapsing into a coma and losing consciousness in a bathtub.

Police eventually confirmed that drugs were involved in her passing, and Gordon was investigated for his role in Brown's death.

Though he was never charged with wrongful death, those who knew the couple best confirmed that Bobbi and Nick frequently used hard drugs together.

So when Gordon also passed away unexpectedly at such a young age, it was widely assumed that drugs were involved.

Rumors about Gordon's cause of death began to circulate immediately after news of his passing went public.

But it wasn't until today that a toxicity report Marion County Medical Examiner in Georgia confirmed that Gordon did indeed die from heroin toxicity.

Several new details of Gordon's passing were revealed in the coroner's report released Thursday afternoon.

For example, despite initial reports that Gordon was DOA, it seems that he was alive but unconscious when paramedics arrived at his hotel room.

Gordon was transported to Advent Health Altamonte Springs, where doctors successfully resuscitated him.

Sadly, he lingered just long enough for his father and other family members to say their goodbyes.

Nick went into cardiac arrest and died at 5:15 a.m. on January 1.

According to comments made by his brother, Jack Walker Jr., Gordon never got over Bobbi Kristina's death and began using even heavier than before after her passing.

In the weeks prior to Nick's death, Walker says, his stress was compounded by problems with longtime girlfriend Laura Leal.

"A few weeks ago he and Laura started having issues," Walker said shortly after Gordon's death.

"It got pretty bad so Nick moved into a hotel.”

Gordon was a controversial figure throughout his life, and we're sure very few will be surprised by the information found in today's toxicology report.

But the loss of so young a life is tragic no matter what the circumstances, and our thoughts go out to Nick's loved ones during this difficult time.