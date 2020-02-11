NeNe Leakes: Bravo Hates Me and I Took a MASSIVE Pay Cut!!

Recently, Wendy Williams snitched that longtime Bravo mainstay NeNe Leakes wants to quit The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Now, we know why.

NeNe feels that Bravo is playing favorites with Kenya Moore.

Whether or not this personal belief is true, or it's deliberate, it's already cost NeNe a quarter of a million dollars.

Radar Online reports that Leakes feels like Bravo is going out of their way to make her life harder and to pay her less.

"NeNe says she feels like she is being targeted by the show producers," an insider shares.

"And," the source explains, "she was intentionally cut out of two episodes."

The insider notes that at NeNe's hefty pay grade, that means "losing $120,000 per episode."

That's a hefty $240,000.

Yes, she'll still make millions, but a quarter of a million dollars is no small chunk of change.

"She has not appeared on four episodes so far," the source acknowledges.

"But," the insider notes, "she was paid for the first two."

Imagine getting paid $240,000 for two episodes in which you did not appear and then complaining that you're being shut out.

Apparently, there's another point of contention where NeNe feels that Bravo openly chose Kenya over her.

"NeNe was not invited to Bravocon," the source notes, referring to the massive convention held for the first time in November 2019.

The insider explains that NeNe was excluded "because they wanted Kenya there."

The source reasons that Bravo bigwigs wanted interviews and announcements, but know who NeNe is "and they didn’t want a fight."

All of this has Leakes convinced that she has been deliberately and maliciously targeted.

"She really feels like they are doing her dirty," the insider emphasizes.

"And," the source shares, "she is very frustrated."

We hope that the rest of NeNe's $2.85 million contract with Bravo is enough to bring her comfort in this difficult time.

Okay, first of all, it's hard to see Kenya as someone who is getting special treatment.

Last season, she wasn't even on the show. The season before that, Bravo was seriously unhappy after she hid her (comically ill-fated) wedding.

Yes, Kenya returned for this season, but she did so after taking a $1 million pay cut.

Sure, $500,000 is a nice amount of money to make in one season, but it's only a little more than NeNe makes in just four episodes.

Second of all, last summer, as filming began, it was reported that NeNe was adamantly refusing to film with some of her castmates.

If that report is true, it would certainly explain NeNe's absence from multiple episodes on a show where she is arguably the lead.

If so ... how is Bravo at fault for "excluding" her from episodes if she declined to film with the other women?

We get it, she has beefs with some of the other women and she hates Kenya.

That doesn't mean that she gets to skip filming.

To be clear, Bravo absolutely does not want Kenya to quit the reality show that made her a household name.

If she did rage-quit Real Housewives, she would still be locked into a contractual three-year no-compete clause.

In other words, she would have to stay off of TV unless Bravo gave her their express permission to return.

Sometimes, you have to bite the bullet.

Sometimes, you have to swallow pride.

Sometimes, you have to suck it up and work with a co-worker you dislike as you both rake in tremendous sums of money.

That's life ... if you're lucky.