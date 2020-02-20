Mikaela Spielberg: Stephen Spielberg's Daughter Launches Adult Film Career

When Stephen Spielberg imagined a career for his daughter in the film industry -- this probably isn't what he had in mind.

Mikaela Spielberg, the 23-year-old daughter of Stephen and wife Kate Capshaw, announced this week that she plans to pursue a career as an adult film star and exotic dancer.

The announcement has received a predictably over-blown reaction on social media, but much to the frustration of the puritans and pearl-clutchers, it seems Mikaela has fully thought this through and has no reservations about her decision.

In an interview with UK tabloid The Sun, Mikaela says she struggled with eating disorders and depression as a teen, and life at an elite boarding school was not easy on her.

But she doesn't blame her parents for her struggles, and she says sex work has offered her a path to self-acceptance.

“It’s not my parents’ fault,” says Mikaela, who was adopted by Steven and Kate as a baby.

“They couldn’t have known.”

Mikaela went on to describe herself as a “sexual creature” who found herself bored and dissatisfied with other job opportunities that came her way.

“I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and, frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body, And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul," Spielberg tells The Sun.

"I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”

Mikaela goes on to assure fans of her father's that this is not a decision she made out of necessity or desperation.

“This isn’t like an ‘end of the road’ or ‘I’ve hit bottom’ choice,” she says.

“This is a positive, empowering choice. I realized there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual.”

Sounds like Mikaela has considered her decision carefully, and insiders say she has the full -- albeit reluctant -- support of her parents.

Mikaela's situation has drawn comparisons to that of Montana Fishburne, the daughter of actor Laurence Fishburne, who also entered a career in adult film.

But there are several important differences here, as Montana seemed to act of a desire for revenge against her father, and their relationship was irreparably damaged.

Conversely, Mikaela says this is something she's always wanted to pursue, and she'll only be performing in "solo" projects, so as to protect her relationship with her fiance, Chuck Pankow ... aged 47.

Yeah, that age gap is a red flag, but Mikaela swears all is well in her world.

“I actually think that once they see how far I’ve come from the bottom I was at a year and a half ago, they’re going to look at this and go, ‘Wow, we actually raised a really self-assured young lady,’" she says of the reaction she expects to receive from her parents.