Michael Lohan: Arrested For Assaulting Kate Major

Well, the Lohan family is back in the news, and you know what that means.

It's time to once again be reminded that when you consider the psychos who raised her, it's actually sort of incredible that Lindsay Lohan isn't way more messed up that she is.

Last month, Lindsay's mom, Dina Lohan, was arrested for DWI after she plowed into another driver and then drunkenly fled the scene.

This month, it's her idiot father's turn to further embarrass a family that's spent the past 15 years in a state of near-constant humiliation.

According to Us Weekly, Michael Lohan was arrested and taken into police custody this week.

The 59-year-old was detained on domestic violence charges after his ex, Kate Major, alleged that Michael assaulted her.

If that sounds like a familiar story -- well, it is.

Kate has been accusing Michael of assault for over ten years now.

While the two of them are technically still married, they've been separated since 2018.

Sources tell Us that Michael was “detained on the street in front of his kids” and that he behaved in a “combative" fashion when confronted by police.

Insiders say Michael had “been charged with strangulation and harassment.”

In addition to physically assaulting Kate, Michael has reportedly been engaging in all sorts of menacing behavior.

“He has been following her, tracking her and then choked her and got arrested for it,” says the source.

All of this follows on the heels of Michael's attempts to involve himself in a different tabloid story.

Following the arrest of Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss last month, Lohan offered to pay the former child star to enter rehab.

While that was mighty cordial of him, it sounds like Michael may want to tend to his own backyard first.

As for his most famous daughter, Lindsay Lohan will soon be returning to the United States after living abroad for several years, and she's announced that she's planning to reboot her acting career.

Linds might want to encourage Michael to spend some time abroad, himself, so as to not mess up her comeback with any more appalling headlines.