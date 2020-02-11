Michael Lohan: Arrested For Assaulting Kate Major

by at .

Well, the Lohan family is back in the news, and you know what that means.

It's time to once again be reminded that when you consider the psychos who raised her, it's actually sort of incredible that Lindsay Lohan isn't way more messed up that she is.

Kate Major and Michael Lohan Photo

Last month, Lindsay's mom, Dina Lohan, was arrested for DWI after she plowed into another driver and then drunkenly fled the scene.

This month, it's her idiot father's turn to further embarrass a family that's spent the past 15 years in a state of near-constant humiliation.

According to Us Weekly, Michael Lohan was arrested and taken into police custody this week.

The 59-year-old was detained on domestic violence charges after his ex, Kate Major, alleged that Michael assaulted her.

Michael Lohan Mug Shot (December 2015)

If that sounds like a familiar story -- well, it is.

Kate has been accusing Michael of assault for over ten years now.

While the two of them are technically still married, they've been separated since 2018.

Sources tell Us that Michael was “detained on the street in front of his kids” and that he behaved in a “combative" fashion when confronted by police.

Michael Lohan Really Sucks!

Insiders say Michael had “been charged with strangulation and harassment.”

In addition to physically assaulting Kate, Michael has reportedly been engaging in all sorts of menacing behavior.

“He has been following her, tracking her and then choked her and got arrested for it,” says the source.

All of this follows on the heels of Michael's attempts to involve himself in a different tabloid story.

Mike Lohan Photograph

Following the arrest of Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss last month, Lohan offered to pay the former child star to enter rehab.

While that was mighty cordial of him, it sounds like Michael may want to tend to his own backyard first.

As for his most famous daughter, Lindsay Lohan will soon be returning to the United States after living abroad for several years, and she's announced that she's planning to reboot her acting career.

Linds might want to encourage Michael to spend some time abroad, himself, so as to not mess up her comeback with any more appalling headlines.

Lindsay Lohan Is "Canceled Forever" After Bashing #MeToo Movement
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Michael Lohan Biography

Lohan, Michael
It's a close race between Michael Lohan and Jon Gosselin for the world's worst celebrity father. In terms of making the argument for... More »
Full Name
Michael Lohan

Michael Lohan

Michael Lohan Photos

Michael Lohan Really Sucks!
Michael and Dina Lohan on Steve Harvey
Michael Lohan Mug Shot (December 2015)
Kate Major and Michael Lohan Photo
Michael Lohan Sucks
Michael Lohan Interview Photo

Michael Lohan Quotes

Just like the [topless] Marilyn Monroe spread, Linds is my daughter and there are just some things a father doesn't want to see or hear, regardless of whether they are true or false.

Michael Lohan [on daughter dating Samanta Ronson]

Michael Lohan: Maybe her mother's life revolves around the tabloids and reports, but mine doesn't. I am into setting a good example and doing good things that don't deceive or exploit my kids. But I will say this: While we were a family, you never even saw or heard a negative thing about any of us.

Michael Lohan Videos

Michael Lohan Confirms: Lindsay Is Pregnant!
Michael Lohan Confirms: Lindsay Is Pregnant!
Bam Margera & Michael Lohan on Family Therapy
Bam Margera & Michael Lohan on Family Therapy
Dina Lohan on Michael Lohan's Marriage
Dina Lohan on Michael Lohan's Marriage