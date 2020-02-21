Meri Brown: No One Understands Me and It Sucks!

Meri Brown is here to speak for herself.

We're just not entirely sure what the Sister Wives veteran is trying to say.

Just a few days ago, Meri took maybe her most pointed shot to date at husband Kody, slamming the family patriarch for failing to understand his spouses.

In the wake of this critique, Meri has now taken once again to her Instagram page in order to send yet another cryptic message.

We can't be certain what it means -- but we can be certain of one thing:

Meri Brown is very unhappy these days.

“Understanding is deeper than knowledge,” reads the quote Brown just shared. “There are many people who know you, but there are very few who understand you.”

Such a quote does seem to follow a long-simmering pattern for Meri.

She's been on a quest to find meaning and contentment for several months now, often posting about her journey and how she is yet to have found what she's looking for in life.

The TLC star has some kind of vision for her future... but it's plausible that not even Meri comprehend for sure what it entails.

All we can really theorize is that it does NOT involve Kody or plural marriage in any way, simply based on many things Meri has said about her relationship ever since leaving Las Vegas.

Consider this Instagram post on September 20, 2019:

“Give. But don’t allow yourself to be used. Love. But don’t allow your heart to be abused. Trust. But don’t be naive. Listen. But don’t lose your own voice.”

This is someone who thinks no one understands her and who thinks her heart has been abused.

Pretty depressing when you stop and think about it, right?

No wonder Sister Wives fans are concerned about Meri's mental health.

If you recall, Meri also shared a quote from Brené Brown in December, around the same time the trailer for the new season of her family’s TV show went viral.

“I am imperfect and vulnerable but I am also brave and worthy of love and belonging,” this one read.

"Since the ad featured tension between Meri and other members of her family, it’s possible the quote was a reaction to the trailer coming out.

From there, the the cable network personality added another questionable message about leaving her past behind via Instagram on January 29.

“I am me,” she began the caption on a photo of herself, concluding at the time:

“I’m comfortable with who I am and what I do. I focus on what I have and what I’m doing and don’t get wrapped up in what the other person is doing … I look forward to what’s ahead, leave the past in the past, and enjoy the here and now.

"This is what matters. This is my vision.”

We really hope Meri soon finds what she's looking for.