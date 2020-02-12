Meghan Markle to Prince Harry: You're Too Tubby For LA, Mate!

It's been almost a month since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Canada in order to escape the prying eyes of the British press and the demands of the royal family.

By all accounts, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very happy in their new home -- but that doesn't mean they'll be staying there for long.

Now that Meghan is back in North America, it appears she's eager to resume hobnobbing with A-listers.

And fortunately, it seems she'll soon be joined by in the Great White North by a fellow TV icon:

“Jen [Aniston] will be up in Canada by June or July to start filming, all being well, plus there will be plenty of opportunity for them to hang out in LA once Meghan and Harry are in town,” an insider tells Radar Online.

“They’re looking forward to getting together."

But as anyone who's ever rented an Air BnB with no cable and only Netflix knows, the cast of Friends can only entertain you for so long.

And so, Harry and Meghan will soon be spending some time in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately, it seems Meg is concerned that Harry might not be cut out for life in the most superficial city on Earth.

Aside from fears that his pale British complexion might cause him to explode upon contact with the SoCal sun, Meghan apparently has other concerns about Harry's appearance and the various ways it might clash with the LA lifestyle.

In other words, she's encouraging him to lay off the bangers so that he might drop a few stone before he heads to Hollywood.

“He’s gained a few pounds lately, especially around the face, and Meg’s ordered him to sort it out,” a source close to the couple tells Radar Online.

“That means getting back to the gym, cutting back on carbs and teaming up with a trainer every other day at the very least.”

Not only that, the source says Meg wants Harry to drop his "prep school chic" look in favor of something a bit more modern.

“She wants them to look like a million dollars when they show up to dinner with the likes of George and Amal, so he’ll need to work on his style too and make his wardrobe less stuffy,” the insider says.

“Meghan’s organizing it all and Harry’s taking her direction.”

Okay, we highly doubt Meg is making Harry step on a scale each morning, but as an LA native, she might be advising her husband on how to better fit in in her hometown.

The rumors of Harry updating his look are just that -- rumors?

But the move to LA?

Well, it seems that's really happening -- at least on a part-time basis.

“Meghan would like to be able to do meetings at the house and also be able to host friends and entertain,” the source says, adding “they have started to look at homes online” and are “hoping to find something that will fit their needs.”

See, we would say that's not the smartest move for a couple looking to dodge the paparazzi, but what do peasants like us know?