Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Cut Off By Canadian Government!

Tea, anyone?

We must say it seems as though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already starting to adjust to their life as commoners because they just found themselves in one of the most relatable and unfortunate situations.

Yep, they're getting cut off financially!

That's right, Canada is set to stop providing security support for the duo when they step down as members of the royal family "in the coming weeks," according to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced Thursday that the protection they've been providing Meghan, Harry and their son Archie with since last year will officially cease in March.

We can only imagine how big the bill must be for that level of security.

The RCMP said in a statement:

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to re-locate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances."

"As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as needed basis."

"The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status."

Although Canada will soon pull their funding, the family of three will still be protected by the UK police, even while in Canada.

Which, BTW, is all thanks to taxpayers!

But if Meghan and Harry wish for a higher level of protection (and I'm sure they will) the responsibility is now on them.

The couple shared a statement regarding this news on their Sussex Royal website:

"It is agreed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son."

"This is based on The Duke's public profile by virtue of being born into The Royal Family, his military service, the Duchess' own independent profile and the shared threat and risk level documented specifically over the last few years."

Meghan and Harry announced shocked the world earlier this year by saying they are stepping down from their royal duties.

However, they're not officially non-working royals until the widely speculated date of March 31.

Until then, the family is reportedly spending their last few regal weeks together in London.

They are set to attend the annual Commonwealth service on March 9, per the Queen's wish, as one of their last official engagements.

While it's unclear exactly what will happen for the not-so-royal fam, we're sure they're capable of handling the cost on their own.

Still, we hope they appreciate and enjoy their final days as royalty while emotionally preparing for dun, dun, dun... the real world!