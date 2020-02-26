Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Shading the Queen in Official Statement?

Just days ago, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's transition statement made headlines as they laid out the facts of their gradual departure.

Now, the same parties who drove them from the UK in the first place are attacking the couple for complaining.

In the recent statement, Harry and Meghan explained exactly what was what in order to clear up misinformation.

Harry remains in line for the throne. They are still beloved members of the family. Their titles remain the same.

But they're also undergoing a 12-month review process. The goal is to support themselves without support from the Crown Grant.

Their reason for leaving is to rob vicious critics of the flimsy excuse that nonstap attacks against them are in the "public interest."

Naturally, one of the biggest culprits, The Daily Mail, is flipping out about it.

"Let’s just hope they feel they have got whatever they want to get out of their system," an alleged royal insider expresses.

See, in their estimation, Harry and Meghan shouldn't have had the gall to point out their mistreatment by racist British tabloids.

Another alleged royal source whines that the Duke and Duchess have "lost all sense of perspective."

"It was their decision to do this," the alleged insider says, "and the family is clearly trying their best to facilitate it."

"But it inevitably requires sacrifices on both sides," the source argues.

"And the Sussexes need to be rather more gracious about it," the insider gripes.

"Sniping from the sidelines doesn’t help anyone," the alleged source opines.

To hear this alleged inside source tell it, the Queen is just biting her tongue instead of putting her favorite grandson and his wife on blast.

We're to believe that Harry's family is restraining themselves "for everyone’s sake" while Harry and Meghan just say whatever they want.

That's not what's happening, you know, in real life.

Harry and Meghan are holding back. We'd say that folks at The Daily Mail are feeling guilt if we thought that they were capable of that emotion.

Ingrid Seward is the editor-in-chief of an actual rag known as Majesty Magazine.

Weighing in on the Sussex statement, she opines: "It appears to be a gratuitous and ungracious swipe at the Queen."

"It is kind of saying, ‘By the way we know we can use royal if we want to,'" she ludicrously characterizes.

Some people thought that they would no longer be a Duke and Duchess and could no longer be called Royal Majesties. The statement cleared that up.

"The Queen is doing everything she can to keep the peace," Ingrid claims.

She continues: "but the Sussexes believe the Royal Family is against them."

"The more you read it," Ingrid opines nonsensically, "the nastier it appears."

It straight-up does not. Did we read different statements? Is there a second, secret, mean version? Because ... I would love to read that one.

The idea that Meghan and Harry should be more "graceful" is patently absurd. They are being extremely well-mannered.

While we're sure that Queen Elizabeth isn't eager to see her favorite grandson move across the pond, she's not the one whose feelings are hurt.

Instead, The Daily Mail resents being called out, however indirectly, for their years-long smear campaign against the Duchess of Sussex.

We are, as always, so relieved that Meghan and Harry are going their own way.