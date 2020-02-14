Meghan Markle and Prince Harry FIRE Staff, Say Goodbye to London For Good

Well, it's been over a month since Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Still, each new day seems to bring yet another reminder that this thing is really happening.

First, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their announcement (and reportedly blindsided the Queen in the process).

Shortly thereafter, Harry and Meghan moved to Canada, which was no doubt an eye-opening moment for many Brits who thought their retirement from royal life would be more of a symbolic thing.

After all, you don't move to Canada unless you're desperate for free healthcare or you have something you really, really need to escape from.

Just kidding, hosers!

Anyway, this week brought yet another confirmation that Harry and Meghan are going through with this thing.

According to a new report from The Daily Mail, this was the final week of employment for the Sussexes' London staff, as the couple shut down their offices at Buckingham Palace.

“Given their decision to step back, an office at Buckingham Palace is no longer needed,” reads a statement issued by the royal family.

“While the details are still being finalized and efforts are being made to redeploy people within the royal household, unfortunately there will be some redundancies," the statement continues.

Yes, as the spokesperson indicates, the move did not come as a shock to Harry and Meghan's employees.

They were informed of the layoff several weeks ago, and those who wish to remain under the employ of the palace were encouraged to seek positions serving other members of the royal family.

And since Harry and Meghan kept their staff small, the impact of their decision is fairly minimal.

“The Duke and Duchess have a small team, less than 15 people,” says a source close to the couple.

“The team are very loyal to the Sussexes and understand and respect the decision they have taken.

Still the insider tells the Mail that this is an immensely difficult time for the staffers, many of whom were so close with Harry and Meghan that they joined the couple on their trip to Africa last year.

“I don’t think it will come as surprise to anyone that these have been incredibly trying circumstances for their team, who have experienced some very difficult times of late,” says the source.

“They are all good people, very loyal and brilliant at their jobs, and everyone feels incredibly sorry for them.”

No doubt today's dismissals are hardest on those who were let go.

But we're guessing it's an emotional day for the Queen and company, as well.

After all, the move serves as yet another reminder that the couple is well and truly done with royal life.