Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Summit, Earn $1 Million, Get Trashed as Hypocrites

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just spent a couple days in Miami.

Which is appropriiate.

Because the famous couple is feeling some serious heat at the moment.

The ex-Royals, who shook the globe to its core about a month ago when they announced they were stepping back from the Monarch, attended a summit over this past weekend hosted by JP Morgan.

According to The Sun, they were paid about $1 million for the appearance.

But the large fee in and of itself is actually not why Meghan and Harry have garnered a great deal of backlash.

Instead, critics are pointing to the couple's past support of the enviroment -- specifically, their stance against dangerous fossil fuel emissions -- versus all the money JP Morgan has pumped companies behind fracking and Arctic oil and gas exploration and wondered:

What the heck, you guys?!?

It's unclear whether Markle and Harry actually spoke at the Alternative Investment Summit or simply accepted wads of cash for showing their famous faces there.

Ever since they broke away from Harry's demanding family, most observers have assumed they'd go off and make money on their own via speaking engagements or appearances such as this.

There's nothing inherently wrong with accepting money from a company in order to essentially serve as a PR tool for that company.

But when interests are so starkly opposed, as they seem to be when it comes to JP Morgan and Harry and Meghan?

And when these interests center around climate change and what the beloved duo has dubbed a "ticking clock" to save the planet?

And when it at least appears as if Markle and Harry can be bought off to suddenly keep quiet about such a worldwide dilemma?

It's not hard to understand where the criticism is coming from.

And it sure is coming after both these stars, in a major way.

"Financing led by JP Morgan has provided new investment for fossil fuel companies, most aggressively expanding in new coal, oil and gas projects," Tweeted one well-informed social media user, while another added:

"They better not say another word about being good to the environment if this is who they are going to hang with."

JP Morgan has not yet commented on the allegations surrounding which companies it supports and how that support could negatively affect the environment.

The Rainforest Action Network is the charity that previously went on record with Morgan's pro-fracking actions.

UPDATE:

We can now confirm Harry did actually speak at the Thursday summit about his mental health, sharing that he has been in therapy for the past three years as he continues to cope with the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Said a source to Page Six:

“Harry also touched on Megxit, saying while it has been very difficult on him and Meghan, he does not regret their decision to step down as senior royals because he wants to protect his family.

"He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child.”