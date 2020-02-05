Meek Mill: Nicki Minaj Knew Her Brother Was Raping His Daughter!

Well, folks, it looks like we've got our first major celebrity feud of the year.

And to say it's one for the ages would be putting it mildly.

In fact, we can't recall the last time two famous figures went at each other's throats this brutally in a public setting.

As you may recall Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill got engaged back in 2015, and for several months, the couple seemed thoroughly smitten with one another.

We think it's safe to say those days are long gone.

Nicki and Meek broke up in December of 2016, and it was rumored to be a messy split.

Now we know exactly how bad the breakup was.

These days, Nicki is married to Kenneth Petty, but it seems she just can't help herself from getting sucked back into drama with Meek.

The latest beef started when a chance encounter between the three of them quickly turned into what TMZ described as a "screaming match."

Today, Nicki took to Twitter to vent her frustrations:

"N--ga been tweeting bout my man for a year now," she tweeted.

"Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My n--ga, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho."

From there, the rapper leveled some shocking allegations at her ex:

"You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on."

It wasn't long before Meek fired back:

"The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women ... talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer ... ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know ... you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t," Meek tweeted.

From there, he responded to the allegations that he had physically abused both Nicki and his own mother:

"For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album! No devils tricks," Mill tweeted.

"You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!"

Yes, he went there.

Back in 2015, Nicki's brother was arrested for raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

The singer shelled out for the best legal defense money could buy, but in the end, Jelani Maraj was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

"Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me," Nicki tweeted in response.

"You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon."

Obviously, this beef is far from over.

Nicki is almost certain to go into greater detail with regard to her accusations against Meek, but her situation probably won't be helped by the fact that her new husband is also a convicted rapist.

Stay tuned ...