Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk: 90 Day Fiance Couple Expecting Baby #1!!

While some 90 Day Fiance stars are still married against their will, sometimes the couples on that show actually love each other.

That was the case for Matt and Alla. Not only are they still married, but they have a huge announcement to share!

Matt Ryan -- not the excellent actor who plays Constantine -- and Alla Fedoruk appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance.

Admittedly, some of their castmates were a little more attention-grabbing and infamous.

But now, Matt and Alla have something that Nicole and Azan, Chantel and Pedro, and Jorge and Anfisa do not.

They have taken to social media to reveal that they are expecting their first child together!

"Photo credit to amazing photographer and beloved sister @scarola.iryna," Alla tagged a series of baby bump photos.

She tagged her captions: "#miracleinside #blessed #pregnancy #29weeks #lovelybabybump #lovemylife"

If trying to read hashtags makes your head spin, no worries, we can translate.

She announces that she is pregnant and notes that she is 29 weeks into the pregnancy. Congratulations!

For some reason, it was days later when Matt made his own announcement on Instagram, but he did it.

(To be fair, Alla is much more active on social media and has more followers. Her Instagram handle is also way easier to follow)

The announcement, which came almost a week later, showed a much more casual photo than those from the fancy shoot with Alla's sister.

Still, her baby bump was the center of attention.

"We're expecting!!!" Matt gleefully announced in his captions.

He gushed: "So excited to share this experience with my amazingly awesome wife ... Alla."

Those ellipsis may look extremely odd to most of us.

We have to remember that he's an older dude, and there's a generational divide between the intended tone when people use ellipses on social media.

Now, they already have a child in the marriage -- 11-year-old Max.

Max is a product of Alla's previous marriage. They will soon be a family of four!

As longtime 90 Day Fiance fans may recall, something that Alla and Matt had in common was that they had both been divorced.

Sure, it's a little unorthodox to bond romantically over divorce experiences, but hey, whatever works.

Matt in particular had a great deal of practice with divorce.

When he and Alla first spoke, they had connected over a dating app.

Matt had, at that time, been divorced twice.

However, they lost touch ... but not forever. But before their happy online reunion, one of their lives would undergo some major changes.

When Matt and Alla reconnected, Matt had been remarried and then gone thorugh his third divorce.

Three divorces is generally considered a lot, but he and Alla have now been together and married for years.

It's not uncommon for people to make a few mistakes before they find "the one." That looks like what happened to these two.

Now, Matt and Alla are growing their family. We are so excited for them!