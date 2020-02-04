Matt Roloff Hints at Major Move: Is He Leaving the Farm?

As previously discussed and reported, Matt Roloff recently took a trip to Disneyland with various members of his family.

Now, however, fans are wondering about whether the reality star may have a far more permanent trip planned, one that would take him away from his beloved farm in Oregon.

Indeed, we now can't help but ask:

Is Matt Roloff planning a major move? Off his family's property?!?

The living situation at Roloff Farms is a bit fluid at the moment, as long-time fans of Little People, Big World know well.

A few months ago, Amy sold a majority of her land on the farm to her ex-husband, having just recently said she's gonna miss living around all the animals and the peaceful sounds on this property.

She now lives about 15 minutes away.

Matt, for his part, still resides on the farm and has made it clear that he's not sure what his future holds.

Will he move into Amy's old residence? Perhaps.

But Roloff has also said at times in the past that he's not against packing it all in himself and changing his life in a significant way.

The veteran TLC personality has already purchased a house in Arizona, where he and girlfriend Caryn Chandler spend a bulk of their time.

"I want my own path away from the farm," Matt said in June 2018, adding on an episode of his family's reality program:

"There's part of me that wants to keep the farm and build a house that suits me, but part of me just wants to sell the farm and liquidate it and move on. It's a burden."

Matt even talked to his Instagram followers awhile back about his real feelings about the property, telling an Instagram follower:

"I would love Amy to buy her side of the farm and let me move to AZ full time. She’s scared to death of the work and attention it would take.”

Matt and Amy purchased their 34 acres in May 1990 and the property has turned into a giant operation, with pumpkin season bringing in many tourists and a lot of revenue.

Why do we now think Matt may be moving off it? Because of something else he just wrote on Instagram.

First, posted a photo of what looks like his future dream home.

And then he wrote as a caption to it:

Having a blast working on designing the ultimate @mattroloff project. Last week I attended the #ibs2020 (international builders show) to get all the latest and greatest construction ideas.

If you know of unique / standout home building ideas or products email me directly at ... mattroloffproject@Gmail.com

Concluded Matt, hinting strongly that this is far from a pure fantasy:

Now it’s time to express some pent-up creativity.. #staringtoplan #mydreamhome.

Starting to plan? Starting to plan the construction of his dream home?!?

Presumably, this house would NOT be on Roloff Farms, simply due to how difficult it would be to construct a new home on a busy farm.

But, hey, we could be wrong.

Responding to some comments on his intriguing post, Matt wrote of his plans:

“Yep.. this is just a 2 bedroom. Plus a grandkid bunk room. Total is Under 3000 sqft. Lots of open outdoor covered space to stay out of the Oregon rain Looks much bigger then it is."

Welp, so at least Matt isn't moving out of Oregon. That is now evident.

As for everything else? Stay tuned, folks. We'll stay on it.