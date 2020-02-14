Matt Roloff Explains Why He Hasn't Proposed Yet (And the Reason is Sort of Sweet)

Matt Roloff has at last answered the question on everyone's minds.

Or, at least, the question on the minds of Little People, Big World fans.

The family patriarch has been dating Caryn Chandler for years now, as long-time viewers of this popular program know very well.

There have been hints here and there that Matt is thinking of proposing, such as when he and Caryn purchased a home together in Arizona last year.

Or, in a far more recent example, when Matt came right out and said it in a brand new preview for upcoming episodes of Little People, Big World.

“My goal is eventually to get married to Caryn,” Matt says about Caryn in this just-released trailer, prompting his serious girlfriend to him later on:

“I’m here for the long haul.”

In the days since this preview went viral, many social media users questioned Matt about such a statement.

If that's his goal, what the heck is he waiting for? The father of four does realize that he's the one in charge of turning this goal into a reality, right?

The short answer is, yes, Matt is well aware that he's in control of his romantic destiny with Chandler.

But his reason to pushing back a proposal is actually very sweet -- and it has do with his ex-wife, Amy, and her current situation.

“Lol Lol,” Matt told someone this week of why he hasn't yet asked for Caryn's hand in marriage, adding:

“Well that’s coming down stream I hope …

"We don’t want to step on Amy [Roloff] and Chris [Marek]’s excitement — but you never know what might happen next!

"For now @carynchandler1 and I are living a very happy and our very best life together … enjoying our kids and my grandkids. A wonderful season of life!”

That's pretty darn nice of Matt, isn't it?

Because Amy and Chris only just got engaged a couple months ago, and will soon start planning their wedding, he's saying that he wants to give them some time in the spotlight before stealing some of it himself with his own engagement news.

Mad props for that stance, dude.

Critics, we suppose, would say this is the last Matt could do for Amy.

In a memoir she released last summer, Amy wrote that Matt cheated on her with Caryn... at least in the emotional sense, considering how close he grew to the former Roloff Farm manager toward the end of his relationshop with Amy.

“I think when you start looking before you’re separated in marriage, that is hard,” Amy also said in an interview to promote this book, expounding on her allegation as follows:

“When you become involved or much more than just a friend, but you become more in a relationship than just say ‘Hey, hi friend, lets go out for coffees’ type of thing, I think that can be hard on the other person as well."

Amy refused to even name Caryn in this interview.

But she added at the time:

“I believe -- this is all from my perspective -- that there was more than just friends going on. And I think that evolved to a point where that got in the way of our marriage as well."

Matt never really responded to the allegation, but it does speak to the maturity of all involved here that they've managed to remain on amicable terms, for the sake of their business and their family.

It also looks like we'll be seeing a lot more of Chander on the 2020 season of Little People, Big World, as teased by Matt on Instagram and also in the aforementioned preview.

“I think we’re all trying to overcome whatever stuff we have because we’re going to be together,” Caryn says on an upcoming episode, adding:

“It’s always going to probably be a little bit awkward no matter what we do, but it’s getting better and we just roll with the punches.”