Mackenzie McKee Claps Back at Hater: I DO NOT Look Like I'm 40!

If you follow her on social media, we probably don't need to tell you that this has been a difficult year for Mackenzie McKee.

One we can't even imagine, to be honest. Back in December, McKee lost her mother following a lengthy battle with cancer.

As she watched her mother fight for her life, Mackenzie's marriage to high school sweetheart Josh Mckee fell apart.

Effectively, this left her a single mom to their kids.

At one point, Mackenzie filed for divorce from Josh, but their often tumultuous relationship has since recovered.

The duo is said to be in a good place these days.

One would think that all the turmoil surround her life would entitle Mackenzie to at least a modicum of sympathy.

But this is the internet in 2020. Cruelty reigns supreme, and many feel (sadly) that compassion is for the weak.

Despite rumors to the contrary, McKee has not been cast on Teen Mom OG, a gig she's reportedly wanted for years.

The former 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom 3 star has been in the mix for an OG or Teen Mom 2 promotion before.

It hasn't happened, for one reason or another.

So she supports her family through her fitness brand and sponsored content, most of which is related to her fitness regimen.

Earlier this week, McKee posted the above photo with the caption:

"I do not go a day in my fitness journey without @justicenutrition such clean ingredients and no BS"

"If you know me, you know I’m extremely careful about what I put in my body. Go get your hands on some of the best."

Seems unremarkable, right?

The kind of post you see every day scrolling through Instagram?

Well, apparently one of Mackenzie's followers (we can't say fans, since clearly, this wasn't one) thought it was so abhorrent that she simply couldn't go about her day until she made her displeasure known.

“That makeup is way too dark for you,” the person wrote.

“You look 40," she added.

Just randomly, unnecessarily harsh, wouldn't you say?

Fortunately, McKee didn't take the abuse lying down, and her reply demonstrated a level of emotional maturity seldom found in MTV reality stars (we're looking at you, Jenelle and Farrah).

“So positive and uplifting. I love it. Keep it up; you are inspiring," she replied.

See, folks? That's how you handle haters.

Calmly remind them of how sh-tty they're being and then move on with your day like it didn't even happen - or at least like it didn't bother you in the least, even if it did (and who could blame her).

Obviously, this isn't Mackenzie's first rodeo with trash-talking trolls. It's a fact of life for Teen Mom stars and she's no exception.

Last year, an errant shadow on one of her workout pics led to rumors that Mackenzie had suffered some sort of ... accident.

Again, she confronted the situation head-on.

The 25-year-old told fans on her Instagram Story:

“I just had a really fun day at work, and I just posted a really cute picture of me doing a heel stretch in a stunt."

“I’m not deleting it because it’s really cute, and I’m really proud of it, but I just deleted about 50 comments - 50 rude comments - of you guys calling it a tampon fail or saying that I s–t my pants."

"Guys, look at a picture, look at the smile on my face, tell me it’s cute and move on with your life!”

Seriously. Is that too much to ask?

We used to advocate for Mackenzie joining Teen Mom 2. Now we're thinking she should get her own show.