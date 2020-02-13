Macaukay Culkin: I'm Trying to Make a Baby & I'm Officially RETIRED!

Some of our younger readers may not remember this, but there was a time when Macaulay Culkin was one of the most famous people on the planet.

You'll note that we didn't say "the most famous child star" or "the most famous 9-year-old" -- no such qualifiers are necessary when describing Culkin's A-list status circa 1991.

He hung out with the living legends of the entertainment world, and was chased down for autographs by fans of all ages on a daily basis.

Much to the delight of studio execs, he developed into a lucrative one-kid media empire, spawning movie franchises, a Saturday morning cartoon show, and and an endless array of merchandise adorned with his world-famous face, often frozen in the expression of mock horror he made famous in Home Alone.

That level of fame is nearly impossible to maintain, so it didn't come as much of a shock when Culkin's star began to dim.

What happened next, however, was almost unprecedented.

Culkin endured the ups and downs with gentle good humor and developed into a well-adjusted adult.

Macaulay covers the new issue of Esquire, and inside mag, he gives what may be the most revealing interview of his career.

The portion that's getting the most attention today involves Culkin's revelation that he and girlfriend Brenda Song are trying to start a family.

“We practice a lot,” Culkin said.

“We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’"

You may remember Song from her engagement to Trace Cyrus, the rock star brother of Miley Cyrus.

For his part Culkin dated Mila Kunis for more than a decade before settling into his current relationship.

“People don’t realize how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is,” Song tells Esquire.

“Truly what makes Mack so special is that he is so unapologetically Mack," she added.

“He knows who he is, and he’s 100 percent okay with that. And that to me is an incredibly sexy quality.”

As for why his career has been on ice for so long, Macaulay says he's made efforts to re-enter Hollywood, but he increasingly feels that his acting days might be behind him.

Culkin tells Esquire that his most recent audition was for Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood, and the outcome was decidedly not like something out of a fairytale.

"It was a disaster. I wouldn't have hired me," he told Esquire.

"I'm terrible at auditioning anyway, and this was my first audition in like eight years."

Yes, it sounds as thought Culkin is accepting of the fact that he might never again appear on the big screen.

Normally, the idea of being retired at 39 would be a deeply depressing one -- but that's not the case with Macaulay.

In addition to his myriad side projects, which include his writing and podcasting endeavors, Mac is likely sitting pretty from the royalties from Home Alone and Home Alone 2, both of which appear on basic cable roughly 90,000 times every Christmas times.

It's enough to make appearing on camera with Donald Trump worthwhile.