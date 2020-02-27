Luke Parker to Madison Prewett: Way to Be Strong, Girl!

As has been emphasized often on this season of The Bachelor, Madison Prewett has never had sexual intercourse.

But now Madison Prewett does at least now have the backing of someone who can actually relate to what she's been going through on this ABC reality show:

Luke Parker.

Parker, as you may recall, was a contestant on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.

He made many headlines throughout his run because Luke made it clear that he had a ton of sex back in college... but then was told by God during a shower to stop doing that... and then dedicated himself to celibacy until marriage.

As a result, Parker infamously slut-shamed (according to his critics) Hannah for having slept with other suitors on the show, one of whom was Peter Weber.

How it all comes full circle, right?

Weber is now The Bachelor.

And Prewett is one of his three marital finalists on Season 24, which will culminate with a very emotional finale on March 9.

Similar to Parker's stance with Brown, Madison has told Peter on numerous occasions that she'd have major issues with him sticking his penis inside of another woman's vagina while she competes for his heart.

This opinion was front and center on Monday's Fantasy Suite-themed episode of The Bachelor.

“In no way do I want to give you an ultimatum,” Madison told her potential husband of his banging of other contestants and it would affect her. “But for me, actions speak louder than words.”

Peter later had to admit to these actions -- which included a visit to Pound Town with Victoria (for sure) and Hannah Anne (we're pretty sure).

“I don’t want this to feel like it’s all about sex, but this is really a big thing right now for us,” he told Madison on the latest episode, confessing:

“I don’t know how else to do this. I’ll just be very honest and I won’t give any details, but I have been intimate, and I can’t lie to you about that.”

While many viewers debate whether or not Madison was wrong for dropping her virginal bombshell on Peter at the last minute, Parker is squarely on Prewett's side.

"I haven’t been watching this season," the notorious ex-suitor wrote yesterday on Instagram, concluding as follows:

"But I got the lowdown and I am proud of @madiprew for standing firm in her convictions. Keep doing you girl!"

The thing is, no one is judging Madison for being a virgin. Totally keep doing you, girl.

The controversy here is:

Madison not telling Peter about this until it was Fantasy Suite Week. Seemingly not understanding how The Bachelor works and choosing to go on a program that is specifically all about its lead getting to spend time (including naked time) with multiple suitors during the same week.

This second point seems especially relevant.

As some of The Bachelor spoilers have teased, Peter may still choose Madison to be his wife.

But the handsome pilot has now admitted to People Magazine that her timing was less than ideal.

“I would’ve loved to have had that conversation a little bit sooner, not leading into the week of fantasy suites,” Weber told the outlet.

“But I also don’t fault her at all for what she told me, because I was very clear with all the women from the very first night to please share what’s ever on your heart.”