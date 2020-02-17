Lori Loughlin: I'm Throwing a HUGE Party Before I Go to Jail!

In all likelihood, Lori Loughlin will be headed to prison in the very near future.

The former Full House actress was arrested last year as a result of her involvement in the college admissions bribery scandal.

Loughlin stands accused of shelling out more than $200,000 in bribes to ensure that her daughters would be admitted to USC.

Other parents who were indicted as part of the FBI's "Varsity Blues" sting operation have already been locked up for lesser charges.

Back in September of 2019, Loughlin's fellow actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days behind bars.

Granted, it was a slap on the wrist, but there are many important differences between the two cases, including the fact that Loughlin has not accepted a plea deal, while Huffman cooperated with prosecutors at the earliest opportunity.

Loughlin's situation seems to get more desperate by the day, and now there's a chance that her daughters could face charges (or that prosecutors could taunt Lori with such a possibility in order to lure her back to the bargaining table).

Insiders say the actress has mostly come to terms with the fact that she'll be doing some time, and she's coping with this inevitability in two very ways.

Loughlin is learning martial arts and working with an ex-inmate "prison consultant" in order to ensure that she'll be safe on the inside.

And when she's not kicking blocks of wood in half or learning how to fashion a shiv from a toothbrush, she's partying.

Yes, those who know her best say Loughlin has been indulging in an epic pre-prison binge of vice and self-indulgence.

Booze, fancy restaurants, high-end shopping sprees -- you name it, Lori and husband Mossimo Giannulli are taking it in.

And apparently, the bender will all be capped off with the party to end all parties.

“They’re saying it’s to thank their loved ones for sticking by them, but it’s really a pity party where they can drown their sorrows and let loose one last time,” a source close to the couple tells Radar Online.

The insider adds that Loughlin and Giannulli will be “spending tens of thousands on this, with live entertainment, plus the finest champagnes and gourmet food money can buy.”

“Lori and Mossimo figure they may as well go out in style and have something nice to remember if and when those cell doors slam shut,” says the source.

It's all part of a pattern of self-destruction that apparently has friends concerned.

Of course, no one wants to stage an intervention for a woman who will likely be locked up in a matter of months.

One source says Loughlin appears to be “on a mission to self-sabotage ahead of her sentencing.”

“She seems to have given up and just wants to go down with a huge bang at this point," the insider adds.

A rep for Loughlin issued a statement to Radar insisting that “this information is totally false” and “there is no party.”

Kinda disappointing if that's the case.

After all, if anyone has good reason to throw themselves a blow-out party, it's Lori and Mossimo.