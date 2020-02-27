Lori Loughlin Gets Trial Date, Claims New Evidence Proves She's Not Guilty

For much of the past several year, it's been widely assumed that Lori Loughlin will be going to prison in the very near future.

After all, several parents who were involved in the college admissions bribery scandal -- many of them just as wealthy and influential as Loughlin -- have already been locked up.

And some of those parents -- such as actress Felicity Huffman, who was sentenced to 14 days behind bars back in September -- cooperated with prosecutors, while Loughlin infamously refused to do so.

Loughlin refused to accept a plea deal, insisting all along that she was innocent of the charges against her.

Now, it seems she'll soon have a chance to prove that innocence.

And Loughlin's lawyer says those who assumed the actress would be going from Full House to the big house will soon see how wrong they were.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Loughlin's attorney, Sean Berkowtiz, claims that his team has uncovered new evidence that completely exonerates Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

The attorney says he can prove that Rick Singer -- the man Louhglin and Giannulli allegedly paid to tip the scales in their daughters' favor -- now claims he was instructed to give misleading statements to incriminate the couple.

“Singer’s notes indicate that FBI agents yelled at him and instructed him to lie by saying that he told his clients who participated in the in the alleged ‘side door’ scheme that their payments were bribes, rather than legitimate donations that went to the schools,” Berkovitz says in the documents.

“'They continue to ask me to tell a fib and not restate what I told my clients as to where there money was going — to the program not the coach and that it was a donation and they want it to be a payment,'” Singer allegedly recalled, according to the new filing.

Loughlin's legal team had hoped that the judge in her case would delay her trial date on light of new evidence, but that didn't turn out to be the case.

In a petition for the delay, Berkowitz argued that a postponement would be “the only fair way to protect the defendants’ rights.”

However, the judge wasn't having it, and Loughlin and her husband are set to stand trial on October 5.

The couple is charged with shelling out $500,000 in bribe money to secure their daughters' admission to USC,

If convicted, Loughlin faces 50 years behind bars.

Best of luck, Aunt Becky!