LeeAnne Locken Stuns Fans, QUITS The Real Housewives of Dallas!

Since The Real Housewives of Dallas premiered in 2016, LeeAnne Locken has been a full time cast member and a memorable fixture.

In a stunning announcement, she has revealed that she and the show are parting ways.

LeeAnne Locken has issued a statement to People announcing her departure from The Real Housewives of Dallas.

"The last four years have been a trolley-slapping good time," LeeAnne begins.

"But after much consideration," the statement continues, "I have made the personal decision to step away from RHOD."

Wow. Bravo's lineup of stars is changing more than they had counted on, huh?

"Getting to share my wedding with the viewers last year brought me tremendous joy," LeeAnne expresses.

Not all Real Housewives are actual wives, but it's always fun for fans to get to watch their stars grow into the role on screen.

"However," she shares, "the season was very personally challenging for me."

The Miss Congeniality alum has every right to admit that drama and filming can take their toll.

She has more in mind than simply saying goodbye to Bravo.

“I am looking forward to stepping away from the cameras," LeeAnne shares.

She is looking forward to missing out on filming "and spending quality time with my husband and friends."

They're still newlyweds, really. Filming long days for Bravo's benefit isn't exactly living the dream, right?

LeeAnne details in the statement that she will be spending some of her newfound free time "traveling."

Vague, but more or less expected from rich people.

"But most importantly," LeeAnne continues, "getting back to philanthropy."

She emphasizes that it was her interest in philanthropy "which was my main reason for joining the show."

"Thank you to everyone who has laughed and cried with me along the way,” LeeAnne writes, referring to her fans.

“It’s been an amazing journey," she acknowledges.

Very few people enjoy nearly half a decade of reality TV fame and then get to walk away tall.

"And yes," she jokes, "my pantyliner is still exhausted."

LeeAnne wants her fans to know that this is a change of vocation and lifestyle, not a retirement from life.

"There are so many exciting things on my horizon, she assures fans of The Real Housewives of Dallas.

Her statement concludes by telling fans that she has exciting new prospects "that I can’t wait to share with you."

That is the end of the official statement, but not all that she has had to say.

"From the bottom of my heart I want THANK YOU ALL," LeeAnne gushes on Instagram.

She thanks fans profusely "for your kindness, your love, & for making me laugh when I thought I couldn’t."

"YOU are what kept me going," LeeAnne tells her followers.

Her Instagram caption sweetly concludes: "And YOU are who I will always be GRATEFUL for!"

LeeAnne has left her indelible mark upon RHOD and upon the Real Housewives franchise.

She is not the first OG to announce her departure this year.

We hope that we will at least get to see her at events like Bravocon. And there's always a chance that she could return to the show in a few years.

In the meantime, she will surely be missed.